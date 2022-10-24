Read full article on original website
Weyes Blood is an emotional cowboy on new single ‘Grapevine’
Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, dropped her new single “Grapevine” to join the track “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” released earlier this September. Known for her earnest storytelling and lyrics full of honest warmth, Mering delivers once again with “Grapevine.” This is the second single teasing her forthcoming album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, to be released November 18th.
13 sleepless nights of Taylor Swift’s life take form in her latest masterpiece, ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift never misses. On the coattails of two award–winning new albums and two re-recordings of old classics, Swift’s newest album, Midnights, transports us from the folksy woods of folklore and evermore and places us right in the middle of a euphoric cityscape of new beginnings and introspective evenings. An accumulation of 13 thoughts from Swift’s restless nights, Midnights combines her masterful songwriting ability with a groovy, exciting new sound.
Waltzing my way through ballroom dance history
“Have you ballroom danced before?” a girl asked, as we waited outside the studio door. I shook my head, a reluctant smile appearing on my face. “Not yet, but I am about to.”. In my creased, worn, white sneakers, I walked toward the mirror room of the Central...
Kourtney Kardashian: I was a ‘hot slob kebab’ during Vegas ‘wedding’
Kourtney Kardashian was so drunk during her Las Vegas “wedding” to Travis Barker that she blacked out for most of the ceremony. During this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Lemme founder and Blink-182 drummer recount their (un)forgettable night to Simon Huck and others. “I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though,” Kardashian tells Huck, before adding in a confessional, “I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle.” She continues, “I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.” Kardashian and Barker then proceed to show Huck footage from the moment they exchanged vows, during which...
‘Black Adam’ fulfills promises of fun and fast, falls short of all other targets
Editor’s Note: A Daily staffer is affiliated with Warner Bros., but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. Leading up to its release, “Black Adam” was marketed as a classic superhero epic with a twist. While “Black Adam” has some heart, well-placed humor and flashy action sequences, it makes for a puzzling and chaotic viewing experience.
‘Slime Rancher 2’: goopy, gelatinous fun
Monomi Park seemed to have struck gold with “Slime Rancher.” After its release in 2016, the video game received overwhelmingly positive feedback and won various awards on Steam. And why wouldn’t it? Scrolling through the Steam page, you can find reviewers writing love letters to the game, gushing about the fantastic memories and wholesome gameplay — from providing an avenue to bond with family to bringing a bright, colorful splash to a dark and difficult time in one’s life.
‘From Scratch’ tells the story of love, passion and discovering oneself while studying abroad￼
Studying abroad is supposed to be a life-changing experience, and for Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña, “The Adam Project”), this is most definitely the case. Based on actress Tembi Locke’s 2019 best-selling memoir of the same name, Netflix’s new miniseries “From Scratch” tells the story of finding love, passion and oneself along the streets of beautiful Florence, Italy.
Pharoah Sanders overcame obscurity and achieved immortality
Amid the storied history and towering discography of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), 2021’s Promises stands out as perhaps their most ambitious recording ever. It’s uncommon for major orchestras to release standalone recordings of pieces outside the standard classical canon — Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and the like — and it’s even rarer for those few recordings to be as nonconforming to classical conventions as Promises. From the first few harpsichord and celesta notes and the lengthy silence that follows them, it’s clear that Promises is not your standard symphonic work, even if it pretends to be one with its orchestral instrumentation and multi-movement form.
‘The Peripheral’ can’t see beyond its futuristic vision
As popular and prevalent as they may be, well-done sci-fis are a tough nut to crack. Often characterized by imaginative plots, they explore idealistic futures cloaked as alternate realities, the extraterrestrial and inconceivable technological innovations. Recent hits like “Black Mirror” and “Westworld” struck gold by not only reshaping the bounds of an audience’s perception of the abnormal and otherworldly, but by making sharp, insightful commentary on the social-political state of the real world. Yet despite being so adept for screen adaptations, sci-fis tend to get so caught up in their own visionary genius that they neglect to provide the basics of the well-written plot and fleshed-out characters necessary to ground such high-scale aesthetics.
