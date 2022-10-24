Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened. Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs. "I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m...
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
In the 20-year history of the NFC South, the division has been won with a .500 or worse record just once. That was in 2014, when the Carolina Panthers stumbled to the crown with a 7-8-1 record. The New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record that year, second in the division.
Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: Minnesota Fully Healthy Coming Off Bye Week
Coming off of their bye week, the Vikings are a fully healthy football team — for now — as they head into their Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. That doesn't include a handful of players on injured reserve, of course, including Lewis Cine, Ben Ellefson, and Ty Chandler. But everyone on the Vikings' 53-man active roster was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Only rookie receiver Jalen Nailor, who plays on special teams, was even listed on the team's first injury report of the week.
Bears Put Lucas Patrick on IR and Promote Dieter Eiselen
View the original article to see embedded media. It just hasn't been center Lucas Patrick's year and now he'll be watching from the sidelines again. After starting at center for the first time this year against the Patriots, Patrick lasted 10 plays and the Bears put him on injured reserve Wednesday due to a toe injury that caused him to leave Monday's game.
2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Grades for Eagles, Panthers, 49ers, More
The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.
‘These Guys Are Fast,’ Says Pete Carroll; Seahawks Winning With Speed
After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks have battled their way to a 4-3 record and the NFC West lead. "Seven weeks in, and look where we are," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team's divisional lead. "Who would have thunk it?" Not many.
Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Reveals Why He’s Been Thriving This Year
The New York Giants' defense has been an integral part of their surprising 6-1 start, and early in the season, the sturdy unit has provided some stand-out players. One of these emerging players is nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, whom the Giants drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft after three seasons with the Clemson Tigers.
One Problem Justin Fields Needs to Get a Handle On
What Justin Fields wants to work to improve might not always rate right where coach Matt Eberflus ranks it, although usually they jibe. For example, on Wednesday Fields was asked what his improvement priorities are after the win. "One thing I wanna work on is getting more checkdowns, like I've...
Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season
After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn
General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Oklahoma State is coming off a statement win over Texas last weekend and sitting at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 competition with a loss to TCU.
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday in Washington, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to convert a single third down. Still, they had a chance to steal a victory if only the defense could get a stop. However, on third-and-9, Taylor Heinicke completed a pass to his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, against star cornerback Jaire Alexander for what essentially was the clinching first down.
Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?
After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
