Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum Events
This month's meeting was about domestic violence. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 24 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
Polls open for early voting in Louisiana
The Grambling State University department of Psychology and Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation hosted HBCU Mental Health day to bring awareness to the mental health struggles African-American communities face. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 54 minutes ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Sarah Huckabee...
Protect yourself against home title fraud
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is an uptick in home title fraud in Louisiana, according to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal. Here’s how the scam works: someone gathers your personal information, takes the title of your property and changes ownership from you to themselves. “International Association...
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
Early voting for midterm elections kicks-off today
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting for the midterm elections is now underway in Louisiana and will run through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. On election day (Nov. 8) polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8...
