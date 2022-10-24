Read full article on original website
Morning house fire displaces Richland family
No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
Health Advisory issued after Fertilizer Plant Fire in Grant County
Moses Lake Wash. — At approximately 3:15 Sunday afternoon, Grant County Fire District Number Five was dispatched to the Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer and Blending Facility in the 14,900 block of Road 1.3, just outside of Moses Lake. According to reports, when responders arrived on scene, the fire had already engulfed...
Richland Police warn community of recent vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police want the community to be aware of an uptick in vehicle prowls within city limits. Over the last two weeks, officers said they've responded to 17 vehicle prowls. Commander Dave Neher with RPD said the majority of those break-ins were targeted at unlocked vehicles.
Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities
Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
