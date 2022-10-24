Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
HometownLife.com
Amazon opens delivery station in Canton, its 4th facility in west Wayne, Oakland counties
The opening of a new Amazon delivery station marks another step in the development future of Canton Township. The new building, spanning more than 180,000 square feet along Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads, employs hundreds sorting through packages and prepping them to head out to the doorsteps of customers. It's a step township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said is one to keep pushing the township into the future.
HometownLife.com
Residents say they'd like to see Livonia's Greenmead park more like Greenfield Village
Most communities don't have anything like Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. The old buildings and artifacts at the park, owned by Livonia since the late 1970s, allow visitors to catch a glimpse of a bygone era when the now bustling well-developed suburb was still a rural community. Local leaders have long said the park is underutilized and recently underwent a master planning process to create a roadmap for the park to become a regional attraction.
HometownLife.com
Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia
Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
HometownLife.com
Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'
When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
HometownLife.com
Threat of violence found at South Lyon High School, canceling after school activities
For the second time this month, a school shooting threat has been made in the South Lyon Community Schools district. Administrators notified families in an email shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that a message was found written in a boys bathroom stall on the second floor of the G-Wing at South Lyon High School.
HometownLife.com
Cast your vote for Hometown Life's Prep Athlete of the Week
It's time to vote for the Hometown Life Prep Athlete of the Week. Here are the candidates for the latest athlete of the week poll. Voting is open until 1 p.m. Thursday. You can cast as many votes as you wish, but only one vote per every three hours actually counts in the poll.
HometownLife.com
Michigan high school football Week 9 stat leaders around Hometown Life
Week 9 of the Michigan high school football season is in the books. Let's take a look at the stat leaders around the Hometown Life coverage area. Is your team missing stat leaders? Encourage your coaches to send stats to sports reporter Brandon Folsom at bfolsom@hometownlife.com. Kensington Lakes Activities Association.
Comments / 0