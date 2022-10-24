ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

HometownLife.com

Amazon opens delivery station in Canton, its 4th facility in west Wayne, Oakland counties

The opening of a new Amazon delivery station marks another step in the development future of Canton Township. The new building, spanning more than 180,000 square feet along Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads, employs hundreds sorting through packages and prepping them to head out to the doorsteps of customers. It's a step township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said is one to keep pushing the township into the future.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Residents say they'd like to see Livonia's Greenmead park more like Greenfield Village

Most communities don't have anything like Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. The old buildings and artifacts at the park, owned by Livonia since the late 1970s, allow visitors to catch a glimpse of a bygone era when the now bustling well-developed suburb was still a rural community. Local leaders have long said the park is underutilized and recently underwent a master planning process to create a roadmap for the park to become a regional attraction.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'

When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Cast your vote for Hometown Life's Prep Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for the Hometown Life Prep Athlete of the Week. Here are the candidates for the latest athlete of the week poll. Voting is open until 1 p.m. Thursday. You can cast as many votes as you wish, but only one vote per every three hours actually counts in the poll.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Michigan high school football Week 9 stat leaders around Hometown Life

Week 9 of the Michigan high school football season is in the books. Let's take a look at the stat leaders around the Hometown Life coverage area. Is your team missing stat leaders? Encourage your coaches to send stats to sports reporter Brandon Folsom at bfolsom@hometownlife.com. Kensington Lakes Activities Association.
ANN ARBOR, MI

