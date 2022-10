And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharksin San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.

