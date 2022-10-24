ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Utah Jazz, but during the game, one of their best players got injured.

Brandon Ingram hurt his head and will not return.

Pelicans: "Brandon Ingram (head injury) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Utah. He is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms."

He leaves the game with ten points on 4/5 shooting in 11 minutes of playing time.

This is something to monitor closely because he is one of their best players.

Through the first two games of the season, he averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He also shot 54.5% from the field and 60.0% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets in their first game and the Charlotte Hornets in their second.

Both wins came by double-digits, so they are off to a fantastic start to the new season.

Last year, they played the entire season without 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson, but they still made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

They have an impressive big three of Williamson, Ingram and C.J. McCollum.

With the talent on their roster, they could be a top-four seed in the Western Conference if everything goes well.

Ingram made the All-Star Game in 2020, and this past season he averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest on 46.1% shooting from the field.

He was the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke.

