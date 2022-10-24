Dodgers: A Bizzare Streak Has Come to An End For Los Angeles

The most Dodger stat you're going to see

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS.

They will await the winner from the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

With San Diego being bounced from the postseason and a bizarre streak has come to an end for the Boys in Blue.

That is right, every year since 2016, the team beating the Dodgers in the postseason has gone on to win the World Series.

In many of those years, the Dodgers have been favorites but have come up short for one reason or another.

Looking at it glass half full, I guess you can say you lost to the eventual champion. Looking at it glass half empty, we should've gone on to hoist that commissioner's trophy.

The talent, the depth, and the front office are all there and are all elements to win the World Series. The Dodgers haven't been able to soak up that magic in October.

Those teams were either better than the Dodgers, hotter than the Dodgers, or cheated. LA can't seem to catch a break against their postseason opponents.

The six-year run ends, and hopefully, that means the Dodgers will finally have some luck on their side and get the job done in 2023.

The Dodgers will remain in the World Series conversation for years to come, but there needs to come a time when you show why you deserve to be in the conversation instead of it being all talk.