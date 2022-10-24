ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: A Bizzare Streak Has Come to An End For Los Angeles

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGfpL_0ik1NOVo00

The most Dodger stat you're going to see

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS.

They will await the winner from the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

With San Diego being bounced from the postseason and a bizarre streak has come to an end for the Boys in Blue.

That is right, every year since 2016, the team beating the Dodgers in the postseason has gone on to win the World Series.

In many of those years, the Dodgers have been favorites but have come up short for one reason or another.

Looking at it glass half full, I guess you can say you lost to the eventual champion. Looking at it glass half empty, we should've gone on to hoist that commissioner's trophy.

The talent, the depth, and the front office are all there and are all elements to win the World Series. The Dodgers haven't been able to soak up that magic in October.

Those teams were either better than the Dodgers, hotter than the Dodgers, or cheated. LA can't seem to catch a break against their postseason opponents.

The six-year run ends, and hopefully, that means the Dodgers will finally have some luck on their side and get the job done in 2023.

The Dodgers will remain in the World Series conversation for years to come, but there needs to come a time when you show why you deserve to be in the conversation instead of it being all talk.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
The Spun

Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep

When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
BRONX, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy