New York State

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away

The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall

On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

