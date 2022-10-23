Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday lambasted Democrats’ leadership on inflation, crime and foreign policy as he urged Tennessee voters to send Republican Andy Ogles to Congress. Cruz is on 17-state bus tour, stumping for various Senate and House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where control of both chambers is at stake. He joined Ogles in Franklin, Tennessee — an affluent city just south of Nashville — as the former rural county mayor vies to win a newly redrawn congressional seat that cuts into left-leaning Nashville. “Revival is coming and I believe that with all my heart,” Cruz said, as he warned that the U.S. is in a crisis that would continue if Democrats maintain control. “In two weeks, we’re not just going to see a red wave, we’re going to see a red tsunami.” Ogles is running against Democrat Heidi Campbell, who outraised and outspent him last quarter. Her campaign issued a statement ahead of Ogles’ rally, accusing both Ogles and Cruz of being willing to use their power to cut benefits and give “giant corporations and billionaires another tax break.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO