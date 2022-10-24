ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have to execute better': Browns loss to Ravens follows an all-too-familiar script

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — There's a certain rhythm that Browns games have, for the most part, taken on this season.

There's the early lead the Browns manage to get. There's the inevitable comeback by the opponent, often enough to take the lead. Then, there's the late rally by the Browns during which they have their hands on the football and either a tie or the lead right in front of them.

The problem for the Browns has been, usually, that's about when it all gets pulled out from underneath them. It's been the case in four of what is now five losses, the most recent a 23-20 setback Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think we have to execute better," left guard Joel Bitonio said afterward. "We've been in position, like you said, a few times where it has followed a little bit of a script. But, if we can find a way to execute and make that play down the stretch, someone makes that play and, like I said earlier, you look in the mirror, you're not waiting for someone else to make the play, you make the play yourself, if it's a block, it's a catch, it's a throw, if it's a stop on defense, we have to find a way. If you get a win in the win column, it smooths the sea out for a little bit and you can build on that."

Browns vs. Ravens: Cleveland Browns' losing streak reaches four with 23-20 loss to Baltimore Ravens

The problem for the Browns is that it's been more than a month since they've found their way into the win column. The last time they won was Sept. 22 when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A month and a day later, the Browns haven't won a game since. The loss to the Ravens was the fourth in a row, continuing a Groundhog Day-like spiral for the Browns (2-5) heading into next Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYMf_0ik1MpnS00

"Now it’s four games, a four-game losing streak," linebacker Sione Takitaki said. "Sucks to be in this position but we’ve just got to prepare harder. And I know everyone has been saying that, we really need to just put in a ton more effort into this coming up week, we’ve got another division game. It sucks, man. It’s a feeling that you don’t want to feel. It’s our reality right now, and we’ve got to take it on the chin and move forward."

Sunday was the third time in the four-game losing streak in which the Browns had the football with less than two minutes remaining and a chance to tie or take the lead. It's the third time they've had it with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Three weeks ago, Jacoby Brissett threw an interception with just under a minute remaining to seal a 23-20 loss at the Atlanta Falcons. Two weeks ago, Brissett threw an interception with 2:44 remaining, then Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left, to seal a 31-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

This time, the Browns got the ball back trailing 23-20 with 3:12 remaining after Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stripped Justice Hill of the ball and Isaiah Thomas recovered at the Cleveland 16. They reached the Baltimore 34 before things went sideways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTTHy_0ik1MpnS00

"There was times," Bitonio said. "I thought we started off fast on offense. Defense started off well. We kind of had a lull there. We were pinned kind of deep in our end zone, they had a couple of run-throughs that pushed us back. We had a little bit of a stretch on offense where we didn't play well enough, but our defense kept us in it.

"Again, we had a chance at the end to go down there and tie or win, and we didn't execute well enough. There was stretches of complementary football, but we didn't do quite enough."

Amari Cooper was flagged for offensive pass interference on what would've been a go-ahead 34-yard touchdown pass from Brissett. Then, after being moved back five yards for a false start, York's 60-yard game-tying field goal try was blocked by the Ravens' Malik Harrison with 1:59 remaining.

The Browns did get one last desperation try when they took over at their own 20 with 16 seconds remaining. They, fittingly, fumbled the try for a last-ditch lateral play at their own 42 to end the game.

"Losing is always frustrating," Cooper said. "If you're in the league long enough, you know most of the time when you lose, it's going to be like this, it's going to be close. When everybody is a pro that's on the field, it's going to be really competitive and the margin between winning and losing is very small. Some details that we have to iron out if we want to be a better football team."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

