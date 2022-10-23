ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-4-0-5

(nine, four, zero, five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009. Walker dismissed the newest allegation as “foolishness” and “a lie,” similar to his vehement denials earlier this month of the abortion alleged to have happened 13 years ago. “I’m done with all this foolishness. This is all a lie, and I will not entertain any of it. I also did not kill JFK,” Walker said in a statement later Wednesday. The second accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” spoke to reporters via an audio Zoom call arranged by her lawyer, Gloria Allred. The woman alleged that Walker, a former college and professional football star making his first bid for public office, pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant during their six-year relationship while he was married to his first wife.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told The Associated Press that Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the wreck, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. A news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol hours later described Barbour as “stable and alert” with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. His first term was shaped by Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed large swaths of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005.
YAZOO CITY, MS
The Associated Press

Cruz lambasts Democrats as he stumps for Ogles in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday lambasted Democrats’ leadership on inflation, crime and foreign policy as he urged Tennessee voters to send Republican Andy Ogles to Congress. Cruz is on 17-state bus tour, stumping for various Senate and House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where control of both chambers is at stake. He joined Ogles in Franklin, Tennessee — an affluent city just south of Nashville — as the former rural county mayor vies to win a newly redrawn congressional seat that cuts into left-leaning Nashville. “Revival is coming and I believe that with all my heart,” Cruz said, as he warned that the U.S. is in a crisis that would continue if Democrats maintain control. “In two weeks, we’re not just going to see a red wave, we’re going to see a red tsunami.” Ogles is running against Democrat Heidi Campbell, who outraised and outspent him last quarter. Her campaign issued a statement ahead of Ogles’ rally, accusing both Ogles and Cruz of being willing to use their power to cut benefits and give “giant corporations and billionaires another tax break.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported. School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said. The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner’s report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Star reported. His car was found in neighboring Ventura County, in the city of Thousand Oaks. He had been last seen July 27 and was reported missing July 30. Velasquez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, the LA County coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office lists Velasquez’s full name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.
CAMARILLO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy