Rapid City, SD

Sturgis Rally saw younger crowd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
STURGIS, SD
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far.
RAPID CITY, SD
Anti-recreational marijuana groups gather support

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is a ballot issue that has had a polarizing past in South Dakota politics. “This is about our kids and our community,” Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West stated. With elections two weeks away, public safety officials from around the region are gathering to voice their concerns about the newest push to legalize recreational marijuana in November.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Price, square footage combine to define starter home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sturgis 83

Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Severe weather,...
STURGIS, SD
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
HILL CITY, SD
Mild through Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Those around the foothills from Rapid City up to Spearfish will likely remain in the low 30s. We begin Wednesday with some sunshine and a few clouds, but it will quickly...
RAPID CITY, SD
Homeless facilities in Rapid City prepare for a busy season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall and winter are some of the busiest times of the year for organizations that help the homeless. In Rapid City, the Hope Center and Cornerstone Mission are two places where homeless people can turn. As you can see, things are cooling off here...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent

RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Grant designed to keep teens out of trouble

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Teen violence can have long term effects on a person’s well-being and the community. To help improve the community, U.S Department of Justice gave Rapid City Teen Center Wambli Ska a $2 million grant to help teens stay out of trouble. “With this grant,...
RAPID CITY, SD
SD DOT looking for design ideas on a reconstruction project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
RAPID CITY, SD
Near Normal Temperatures today and Thursday; Warmer by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will continue to be near normal today and Thursday. An upper level low will pass west and south of us tonight, bringing more clouds but only spotty light rain or snow showers are possible south of I-90. A ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains this weekend, resulting in sunny, warmer conditions. Highs will be in the 60s Friday through Halloween Day.
RAPID CITY, SD
Let’s get spooky, Rapid City Public Library’s list of scary books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library’s abundant amount of spooky books will leave bookworms busy for days. The library says this time of year horror books become more popular, fitting the Halloween season. Books from local ghost stories to tales told by a mortician made it on this year’s list. Watch the video above to find out more about Rapid City Public Library’s books of horror.
RAPID CITY, SD

