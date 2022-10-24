Read full article on original website
Carney vetoes bill to clarify gun ownership rules for medical marijuana patients
Gov John Carney vetoes a bill that would have clarified that medical marijuana patients are allowed to possess firearms. The bill was an attempt to untangle a complicated knot of state and federal law: Delaware’s medical marijuana program is over a decade old, but federal firearms rules prohibit people who use marijuana from possessing a firearm.
Blunt Rochester hosts roundtable on nurse shortage
A roundtable held by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Thursday focused on Delaware’s nurse shortage. Healthcare professionals and lawmakers discussed responses to the problem, particularly in fast-growing and fast-aging Sussex County. Nurses describe a workforce stretched thin, facing increasingly difficult patients and often pushed to leave the field or self-medicate...
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Saturday is the 23rd National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day. There will be 22 locations statewide participating with two offering Overdose Response Training and Narcan distribution to the public. Those two locations are the Milford and Middletown police departments. The event – from 10 am until 2 pm –...
