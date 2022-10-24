Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season
Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
Scott Satterfield Provides Injury Update Ahead of Louisville-Wake Forest Matchup
The Cardinals have a full injury report ahead of their matchup with the Demon Deacons
Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Manhattan Transfer G/F Jose Perez
Perez was voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
wdrb.com
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
k105.com
Combine snags utility line in Clarkson, snaps pole
A combine became hung up in utility lines in Clarkson, snapping a utility pole and closing a roadway for about four hours. Friday afternoon at approximately 1:55, the Clarkson Fire Department, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded after a northbound combine snagged low-hanging cable/phone line in the 400 block of North Patterson Street, snapping the pole at its base.
WLKY.com
Frazier Museum launching online bourbon subscription that delivers rare bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hard to find bourbon could soon be delivered directly to your doorsteps thanks to Frazier History Museum. The museum announced its new bourbon club "Bourbon Limited" on Tuesday, which is an online bourbon subscription service that will have "exclusive bottles from the greatest names in American whiskey."
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
quicksie983.com
Semi Rollover in Larue County
A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
WLKY.com
Orionid meteor shower: Why this week could be great for viewing around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Halley’s Comet brings Earth an annual light show each fall season called the Orionid meteor shower. Space debris and dust from the comet's trail is what causes each shooting star. The Orionids get their name from where they come from. The meteors radiate...
WLKY.com
Sherman Minton project officials release tentative closures for rest of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials for the Sherman Minton Renewal project have released tentative dates for closures during the rest of this year. Closures for November are currently scheduled for eastbound on Interstate 64 on the weekends. They will be as follows:. Beginning after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11,...
WLKY.com
Hundreds of southern Indiana students skip class to network at 'Options Day'
Ind. — About 1,400 southern Indiana students ditched the classroom Monday morning to learn about different job opportunities in the region. Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany held a business fair for students. More than 70 different businesses flooded the education center's parking lot, and its learning...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
