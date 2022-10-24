Read full article on original website
NECN
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
NECN
2 Pets Killed, 1 Firefighter Injured in Massachusetts Fire
One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
NECN
Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Woonsocket, RI
Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition. The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area. A 21 year old woman was driving one of...
NECN
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
NECN
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Methuen; Charges to Be Filed
A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, police said. Methuen police officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under a parked vehicle, has been identified as a...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
NECN
Authorities Seek Help to Identify Person in Connection to Suspicious Fire
Marblehead Fire are looking for the public's help to identify a man in connection to a suspicious fire at a building under construction on Monday. The person was seen in footage at the time of the fire near the scene. The fire was initially reported at 265 Pleasant St. at...
NECN
Missing 11-year-old Boy Found: Boston Police
The Boston Police Department has found the 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who had been missing since earlier Saturday evening. Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. Boston police said Sunday he had been located but did not provide further...
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
NECN
Harvard Students on Alert After Overnight Break-ins
Harvard University students are on alert after someone broke into four dorms, stealing pricey electronics among other things. Police are reminding students at Harvard to lock their doors and close their windows while they look for whoever is responsible for these break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins happened between late Friday...
NECN
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
NECN
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
NECN
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
NECN
7-Year-Old Brings Loaded Gun to Boston School, Police Say
A 7-year-old student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday, police say. Boston police officers responded to Up Academy Holland School, located at 85 Olney Street, around 3:33 p.m. for a report of a student with a firearm and recovered the weapon from the student. Police did not say how the gun was discovered.
NECN
School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone
A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
NECN
Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham Found Safe in New York City
A teenager missing nearly 10 days from Raynham, Massachusetts, who was believed to be in danger, has been found safe in New York City, police said late Thursday night. Raynham police say the 16-year-old, who is no longer being identified by NBC10 Boston, was located around 11 p.m. with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.
NECN
LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem
Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
NECN
Woman, Man Suspected in String of Armed Robberies Arrested in Malden
A monthslong series of armed robberies has come to an end in Malden, Massachusetts, officials said, with the arrest of a woman and man Wednesday night. Marie McCallum of Malden hid from the camera in court Thursday as she was arraigned on a charge of attempted armed robbery. George Johnson, also from Malden, is expected to face a judge Friday.
NECN
‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid sat in a Brockton courtroom and watched as the contractor he’d previously hired entered a not guilty plea to larceny. Last month, we told you how Reid and his wife had hired Steven Docchio to install a pool and patio in their East Bridgewater backyard. The couple saved up for the project as a therapy option for their 10-year-old son, who has autism.
NECN
Black Community Leaders Call for End to Violence After Barber's Killing in Dorchester
Black community leaders are calling for an end to violence in Boston after several recent shootings, including one that killed a beloved barber in Dorchester. Friends of Max Hylton, who was fatally shot while working at Celebrity Cut Wednesday night, lit candles to honor his memory Friday night. "He had...
