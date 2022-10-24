Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
KATV
'Village of Screams' : Spooky haunted houses to visit this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — People across the country are gearing up for Halloween 2022 as it approaches next week. Arkansans around the state are getting into the spirit of the holiday by enjoying heart-thumping thrills at area "Haunted Houses". KATV stopped by the "Village of Screams" located at the...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
AARP Arkansas hosting ShredFest to provide free document shredding services
Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
Arkansas legislature tells Little Rock City Hall to save LITFest-related records
The City of Little Rock has been put on notice to preserve all records related to a festival canceled days before it was scheduled to kick off.
KATV
Conway High School teacher awarded Fulbright Award U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Leslee Tell, a Family Consumer Science teacher from Conway High School was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project. A news release said the prestigious recognition is given by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright...
Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
City of Little Rock is instructed by Arkansas lawmakers to save all LITfest documents
Little Rock, Arkansas – The City of Little Rock has been asked to keep all LITfest-related records by the Arkansas Legislative Joint Committee. Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, the chair of the committee, acknowledged that one lawmaker made the initial request, but he would not identify that lawmaker until he had obtained authorization to do so.
Morrilton re-opens Playland after 13-year closure
Playland is opening their doors yet again to the public, after a 13-year closure.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful day; rain is coming this weekend
After a morning low temperature of 42° in Little Rock (many fell into the 30s) it is going to warm to 70° this afternoon with a sunny sky statewide. Clouds will start to return Thursday, but they will really fill the sky Friday. Then Friday night through Sunday rain is likely. The heaviest rain will come Saturday.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & dry today; rain returns this weekend
It’s a chilly start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny, so temperatures will climb. It will be in the low to mid 60s at Noon and this afternoon Little Rock will top out at 69°. It also will be a little breezy this afternoon, but no where as windy as it was Tuesday afternoon.
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Comments / 0