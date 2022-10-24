Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida
An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose full abortion ban, deporting Dreamers
No group broadly backed a full ban on abortion without exceptions, and there is strong support for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. When it comes to women’s reproductive rights and whether to deport so-called Dreamers, Miami-Dade County voters hold nuanced opinions regardless of political affiliation, new polling data shows.
floridapolitics.com
Forget the polls, left-leaning grassroots organization looking to turn out unlikely voters
LGBTQ advocacy group looks to turn around Broward County's historically low voter turnout. A Miami-based LGBTQ advocacy group is looking to harness Broward County’s demographic and Democratic might this election, focusing its ground game on a county that has typically lagged in voter turnout. Safeguarding American Values for Everyone...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son's teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom.
WPTV
Understanding Florida's constitutional amendment questions on November ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Tania Rogers breaks down each of Florida's three constitutional amendment questions on the November ballot to help voters cast their ballots with confidence. Amendment 1:Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes. Amendment 1 deals with two...
cw34.com
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day
President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent defends her job
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
floridapolitics.com
Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah
'He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.'. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns. Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified...
City of Parkland Reaches Decision With Pine Tree Estates Residents
The legal battle between the residents of Pine Tree Estates and the City of Parkland has settled for $2 million. In a unanimous vote, the city commission took action to improve the public roadways affecting all 784 Pine Tree Estates properties. Achieving this resolution required compromise and reflects the shared...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
DeSantis’ push to crack down on voter fraud faces an early loss
Ruling could impact 19 remaining cases involving those arrested as part of administration's voter fraud crackdown.
Parkland Talk
