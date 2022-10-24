ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

floridianpress.com

Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida

An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day

President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent defends her job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah

'He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.'. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns. Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
