Looking At Li Auto's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Li Auto LI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Massive Insider Trade At National Research

Amandla MK Trust, 10% Owner at National Research NRC, reported a large insider sell on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Trust sold 24,444 shares of National Research. The total transaction amounted to $992,127.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
This Is How It's Done: Why Is Canopy's US Consolidation Plan Blueprint For Other Canadian Cannabis LPs

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.
