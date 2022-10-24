Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: Israeli election could yield familiar outcome
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding its fifth national election in under four years, and once again the race is shaping up as a referendum on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to rule. Netanyahu has been campaigning while standing trial on corruption charges. As Israel’s opposition leader,...
maritime-executive.com
With Israeli-Lebanese Accord Complete, Karish Produces First Gas
Just weeks after the completion of a new accord to settle Israel's EEZ boundary with Lebanon, energy company Energean has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field, the resource at the center of the border dispute. According to Energean, gas has begun to flow from one of Karish's main...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin oversees drill of ‘massive nuclear strike’
Vladimir Putin has monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia.The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory as he prepared to lay claim to captured Ukrainian lands.The Biden administration said Russia gave notice of the tests. Russian nuclear drills taken place on an annual basis to train the relevant forces and demonstrate their readiness.The latest drills came as Mr Putin told a meeting of spy chiefs from ex-Soviet states that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”, echoing an...
thesource.com
Current Supreme Court Apparently A-OK With Its Own 120-Year-old Racist Decisions
The Supreme Court recently declined to hear a case which sought to overrule the “Insular Cases,” a group of decisions from the early 1900s that denied full constitutional rights to the residents of U.S. territories, and which were decided based on racist views and the desire at the time to perpetuate an American colonial empire.
Vox
Curtis Yarvin wants American democracy toppled. He has some prominent Republican fans.
In September 2021, J.D. Vance, a GOP candidate for Senate in Ohio, appeared on a conservative podcast to discuss what is to be done with the United States, and his proposals were dramatic. He urged Donald Trump, should he win another term, to “seize the institutions of the left,” fire “every single midlevel bureaucrat” in the US government, “replace them with our people,” and defy the Supreme Court if it tries to stop him.
ASEAN ministers hold talks on festering Myanmar crisis
Southeast Asian foreign ministers met in Jakarta Thursday to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar ahead of November's ASEAN leaders' summit, without a representative from the country's military junta. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has said it is "gravely concerned" over escalating human rights abuses there, but its efforts to resolve the crisis are yet to bear fruit.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Hong Kong finance chief contracts Covid ahead of banking summit
Hong Kong's finance chief could have to miss an upcoming global banking summit in the city, after his office revealed Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Global banking chiefs will have a taste of Hong Kong's existing pandemic curbs next week at the summit in the Four Seasons hotel, although certain rules will be relaxed.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia hit by fresh strikes, local officials say
Russian forces attack Kyiv region and southeastern city overnight, regional governors say; casualties and exact location unknown
maritime-executive.com
Report: German Gov't Green-Lights COSCO's Hamburg Terminal Stake
Germany's federal government has resolved an internal debate and will allow China COSCO to buy a stake in a Hamburg container terminal, despite national security concerns, according to German paper Suddeutsche Zeitung. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office has pushed to approve China Cosco's bid to buy a 35 percent stake...
Comments / 0