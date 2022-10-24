While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO