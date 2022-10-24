Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Panthers Name Starting QB vs. Falcons; Who Gets The Nod?
The Atlanta Falcons will face PJ Walker Sunday in the NFC South matchup.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Magic Johnson is one of the league's most iconic players, and many remember him as the face of the Showtime Lakers dynasty. There's no doubt that he is one of the most recognizable figures associated with the NBA. A majority of fans know Magic Johnson as an elite point guard...
TMZ.com
Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's Wife Files For Divorce After 30 Years
Mitch Kupchak's wife is calling quits on the couple's 30-year marriage ... the Charlotte Hornets exec's wife has filed for divorce. Claire Kupchak filed the docs in Los Angeles on Monday, TMZ Sports has learned. In the documents, Claire cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the split. She marked...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
247Sports
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
Russell Westbrook's poor shot selection during crunch time led to LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting frustrated with the former NBA MVP.
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Yardbarker
Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers
It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
Detroit Pistons: Check out the newest member of Jaden Ivey’s family
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey has been electrifying to start the season. He plays the game at breakneck speed and has some dog in his game, which will endear him to fans in Detroit. His Detroit roots run deep, and like many in the Motor City, he’s an avid...
Boozer brothers could choose same college
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in ...
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, has seen his time with the team come to an early end.
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment
While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
Los Angeles offered a package of draft picks and Cam Akers for the star tailback.
FanSided
