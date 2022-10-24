ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players

The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FanSided

3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers

It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Boozer brothers could choose same college

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

FanSided

