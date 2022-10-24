Senator Mark Kelly to visit Yuma on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After traveling across Arizona, Senator Mark Kelly will visit Yuma on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Accordingly, this statewide campaign is in effort to urge Arizonans to get out and vote for the November 8 election.

During his trip to Yuma, Kelly will visit early voting locations and greet voters.

In addition, he and his team will launch phone banks and canvasses to encourage voters to vote early or on Election Day.

KYMA will have an update on the Kelly's Yuma visit.

