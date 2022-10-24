ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesouthernladycooks.com

Butterscotch Apple Cake - The Southern Lady Cooks

Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
The Daily South

Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

Not much compares to the comforts of a homemade breakfast served with coffee from your favorite mug. And while savory options such as biscuits and gravy or breakfast tacos are delicious favorites, adding something sweet to a breakfast spread is always sure to please. Gooey, buttery, flavorful cinnamon rolls are the perfect fit.
mailplus.co.uk

Choc caramel fudge

■ Line a 10cm x 20cm loaf tin with nonstick baking paper. ■ Place the dates, cashew butter and vanilla in a food processor and process for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and comes together. ■ Press into the prepared tin and smooth the surface, using the...
Choc caramel fudge

Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake

This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1...
eatwell101.com

Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks

These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
Food Network

How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop

When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.
vinlove.net

Late autumn filling – Simple gifts from the mountains, once considered ‘meat of the poor’

Bui sticky rice, also known as black filling, is loved by many women when the cold season comes. Cannabis – A simple gift from the mountains and forests. Nature favors people in the coastal areas with a lot of seafood, shrimp, and fish, but they also do not forget to give valuable gifts to the midland and mountainous regions. That’s when we talk about the two-headed rhombic fruit, which when ripe has a dark purple color covered with a white chalk-like layer.

