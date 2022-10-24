ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Loudwire

Polyphia Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Polyphia have been turning heads since 2010 with their brand of instrumental progressive rock, and they'll likely make some more fans when they hit the road next spring in support of their Remember That You Will Die album. The band just announced dates that will carry them from late March through mid-April, providing their first extensive touring after the album's release.
TEXAS STATE
NME

Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour

Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thebrag.com

Megadeth, Parkway Drive & many more announced for Knotfest 2023

Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here. Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).
techaiapp.com

Paramore Leads Emo Fest Triumph

I expected to spend my Saturday night watching Hayley Williams celebrate Paramore’s triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, surrounded by thousands of like-minded fans. Instead, around 9 p.m., I found myself sipping a Modelo at a compact barbecue restaurant just off the Las Vegas strip. “This is the weirdest f*cking day ever,” a man in his late 30s marveled to a friend. Um, yeah.
LAS VEGAS, NV

