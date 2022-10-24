Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” At First Stop On ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood knows how to rock. At a show on the first stop of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend, she gave a rousing performance of Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome to the Jungle.”. Back over the Summer, she brought out frontman...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Polyphia Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Polyphia have been turning heads since 2010 with their brand of instrumental progressive rock, and they'll likely make some more fans when they hit the road next spring in support of their Remember That You Will Die album. The band just announced dates that will carry them from late March through mid-April, providing their first extensive touring after the album's release.
NME
Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour
Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Dave Matthews Band Fire Dancer Logo
Dave Matthews Band is one of the most successful bands of the past 40 years. With many No. 1 albums and countless revenue generated from their massive, well attended live shows, the part-jam band, part-jazz group, part-rock outfit has garnered fans all over the globe. And one of the group’s...
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Set Dates For 2023 World Tour
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced new tour dates for a joint upcoming 2023 world tour. The two rock groups are slated to hit cities in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more this coming year. The announcement comes after the bands enjoyed a tour of...
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023
thebrag.com
Megadeth, Parkway Drive & many more announced for Knotfest 2023
Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here. Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
Algiers Announce New Album, Share Song With Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha: Listen
Algiers are set to return with a new album: Shook is due out February 24 via Matador. Along with the announcement, the Atlanta four-piece has unveiled a new song called “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Rage Against the Machine bandleader Zack de la Rocha. Listen below; scroll down for the band’s upcoming tour dates.
techaiapp.com
Paramore Leads Emo Fest Triumph
I expected to spend my Saturday night watching Hayley Williams celebrate Paramore’s triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, surrounded by thousands of like-minded fans. Instead, around 9 p.m., I found myself sipping a Modelo at a compact barbecue restaurant just off the Las Vegas strip. “This is the weirdest f*cking day ever,” a man in his late 30s marveled to a friend. Um, yeah.
