ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Debate Season: Candidates Take The Stage Across The Country

With voters in Oklahoma and across the country preparing to go to the polls in exactly two weeks, candidates are turning up the intensity and races are getting more heated. The stakes are high -- control of Congress for the next two years, control of statehouses, governorships and more. It's coming down to the wire and candidates are making their closing arguments.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy