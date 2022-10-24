Read full article on original website
Mohave Valley, AZ: Packed crowd of families with their kids enjoyed the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 held inside Station 81 during the evening last Friday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Colorado River Museum has much to offer￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Truth, beauty, precision and, of course, history are hallmarks of every museum, and the Colorado River Museum, at Community Park, hits every mark. “Curators want to tell stories that engage the museum visitor, that inform while they entertain, and that relate to the museum’s community and mission,” said David Kramer, M.A., Public Historian.
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
Washington Examiner
Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground
A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
SignalsAZ
Five Laughlin Neighborhoods to See Roads Rebuilt
Five Laughlin neighborhoods are slated to see their roads completely rebuilt following approval of the $8 million improvement project by Clark County commissioners Tuesday. “These older neighborhoods will benefit greatly from this work and I’m glad that we could get it funded,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area. Commissioners approved the project unanimously at its regular meeting on Tuesday and funds for the project are being provided through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
fox10phoenix.com
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
knau.org
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Kingman woman
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a missing 64-year-old woman in Kingman. Vicki Ann Salvatore was reported missing after a welfare check by her landlord who said the residence was quote “unsecure.” She was last seen October 17th. Salvatore is described...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza is introducing their new 2 slices of pizza with a cold drink daily lunch special.
Source: Route 66 Pizza (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Been searching for a pizza eatery where you can get slices of pizza with a cold drink, then come on into Route 66 Pizza in Downtown Needles, California where they’re introducing their new 2 slices of pizza with a cold drink daily lunch special for $4.99.
riverscenemagazine.com
Inside Lake Havasu City’s C.E.R.T. Team
October is officially the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, which means when the fire department or police appear at large events, not too far behind is the volunteer Citizen Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. Team. “You often see us at large scale events such as the Run...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
thestandardnewspaper.online
Nelson outspoken on variances, panhandling issues￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council member Deana Nelson isn’t one for mincing words and she let them fly at the October 18 council meeting. Nelson was blunt in her criticism of a request for a variance from a 2006 agreement that Walleck Ranch developers would extend a water main to Gordon Drive.
