Fans Choose Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Ashley Iasimone
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift ‘s new album Midnights has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 21) on Billboard , choosing Midnights as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Swift’s latest release brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music by Carly Rae Jepsen , Shakira and Ozuna , Arctic Monkeys and more.

As of Saturday (Oct. 22), Midnights was off to a record-breaking start in sales in the U.S. after its first day of release. According to initial reports, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats. It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales. ( See the full update here .)

The 13-track album arrived with a “chaotic” bonus at 3 a,m .: The 3am Edition of the album gave fans seven additional new songs.

“Surprise!” Swift wrote. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

Trailing behind Swift’s Midnights treasure trove on the fan-voted poll is Carly Rae Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time album, with 16% of the vote, and Shakira & Ozuna’s track “Monotonía,” with 8% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

