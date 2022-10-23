DENVER (AP) — A LeBron James-led team doesn’t begin 0-4 often. Not since his rookie season has one of his teams stumbled out of the starting gate quite like this. “It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together,” James explained. “We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.” Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night. The Lakers remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO