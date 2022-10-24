ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November

(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely

Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature

(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Political ideology enters school board races

MINNEAPOLIS — Local nonpartisan school board races across Minnesota are now infused with themes of a larger conservative movement against racial justice studies and recognition of gender identity. One such battle is playing out in the Prior Lake - Savage Area Schools, where eight candidates are vying for four...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate

When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
IOWA STATE
mprnews.org

A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota

As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Debate Night in Minnesota on Sunday, October 23

Graphic: WDIO-TV From WDIO-TV • October 21, 2022. This Sunday, October 23rd, WDIO will present “Debate Night in Minnesota.” The three-hour debate will feature candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. The event will be broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. WDIO will broadcast the event beginning at 6:00 p.m. as well as stream on WDIO.com and on our YouTube channel.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night

(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Hennepin County voters poised to elect county’s first Black sheriff in November

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Hennepin County voters will make history at the polls in November when they elect their next sheriff. Dawanna Witt or Joseph Banks will become the first [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

‘Favorite teacher’ Cwodzinski has her vote

Most people can name their favorite teacher from years ago and recall some of the inspiring things they learned from that beloved educator. Few people, however, can say they get to vote for their favorite teacher, whose second career after 30+ years of teaching in Eden Prairie is to serve in the Minnesota Senate.  I count myself [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
723
Followers
454
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy