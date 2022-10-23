ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Short-yardage struggles continue as Bucs finally go for a changing of the guard

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzBaO_0ik1JTXN00
Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (24) makes a fourth-down stop on Bucs running back Leonard Fournette during the third quarter of Sunday's game in Charlotte, North Carolina. [ JACOB KUPFERMAN | AP ]

TAMPA ― It sounds simplistic. The Bucs aren’t winning, because the two legs of Leonard Fournette cannot advance the football 3 feet.

One yard was all the running back needed on two tries from the Carolina 25-yard line to sustain a drive and possibly tie the game in the third quarter of Sunday’s 21-3 loss to the Panthers.

Trailing 7-0 with more than seven minutes left in the quarter, the Bucs faced third-and-1 when Fournette took an inside handoff from Tom Brady and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

On fourth-and-1, the Bucs tried Fournette again, only this time on a toss play to the right.

Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson knifed into Fournette, along with linebacker Cory Littleton, and again dropped him for no gain, forcing the Bucs to turn the football over on downs.

Short-yardage failures are nothing new to the Bucs.

Last week at Pittsburgh, the Bucs had second-and-goal at the Steelers 1 yard line. Fournette was dropped for a 3-yard loss, and quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on the next play.

“It’s a matter of want-to,” tackle Donovan Smith said. “Mano y mano and man to man, we’ve got to out there and get that yard no matter what, whether they have all 11 in the box or six in the box. Regardless of what they do, we’ve got to get that 1 yard.”

Of course, the Bucs entered the game as the league’s worst rushing offense and managed to produce just 46 yards on the ground, well below their 67.5-yard average. Fournette was held to 19 on eight carries.

The Bucs attempted to make some changes to their lineup. While struggling rookie Luke Goedeke started the game at left tackle, he alternated at times with Nick Leverett.

Goedeke, who injured his right foot in the game and was in a walking boot in the locker room, was in the lineup during the failed short-yardage plays.

“I was in on that series, and yeah, I mean, we just didn’t get enough movement,” he said. “Too much penetration. We just have to do better.”

Goedeke took the demotion in stride.

“I knew it the beginning of the week,” he said. “I don’t really think it had any effect on me, on my play or anything. Whatever the coaches want, that’s whatever they want. I’m just here to play football and give it my all. If that’s what they see is in the best interest with Nick, then that’s what it is. I’m just going to do my job.”

Leverett said he thought he played well. Given the Bucs’ short-yardage failures with Goedeke in the game, he may earn more playing time or even a start Thursday against the Ravens.

“It’s tough going in and out of the game like that. But I had to prepare all week for playing either guard spot or center,” Leverett said. “When it was my time to play, I thought I went in there and played the best I could. But you always would prefer to be into the flow of the game as an offensive lineman instead of coming in cold. That’s just the position I’m in right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0ik1JTXN00

What will turn the short-yardage situation around?

“It’s everybody doing their job,” Smith said. “Paying attention to details, staying true to technique. All of those things. Everybody could help everybody.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Attorney who fought Florida helmet laws died in motorcycle crash while not wearing one

In the late 1990s when Florida bikers were still required to wear helmets, Pinellas lawyer Ron Smith was an aggressive advocate for overturning the law. Smith was a member of ABATE — A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments and American Bikers Aimed Toward Education — which lobbied against the law for years. He represented clients who ran afoul of Florida’s motorcycle requirements in court cases that some say helped overturn Florida’s helmet law.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean

Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
FLORIDA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady and Ron DeSantis texting

Al Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee of Wisconsin, recently revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis text each other, the New York Times reported Monday. Michels was speaking to the Lake Country Patriots, a far-right group. Michels took DeSantis to a Green Bay...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa motor scooter crash kills man, 20

TAMPA — A crash involving a motor scooter and another vehicle left one man dead early Monday morning, according to Tampa police. The Tampa Police Department is investigating the crash that occurred on Nebraska Avenue North and Bougainvillea Avenue East about 7:30 a.m. The motor scooter driver, a 20-year-old man, died from injuries sustained during the crash.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy