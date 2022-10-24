ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday.

Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul.

It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back.

“It’s a hometown feel,” co-owner Carrie Hennigh said. “If I don’t know you, then you’re related to my friends or went to school with me. I was born and raised here, so I know a lot of people that come in, and that makes a big difference. It’s like a class reunion every day.”

Paul Ducummon is a regular customer because he said it’s important to support small businesses and encourages others to do the same.

“They have great food,” Ducummon said. “The owners are great. All the staff just goes out of their way.”

