WITN
‘She is a true hero’: Award given to girl who saved brother from fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina insurance commissioner presented a young girl with a heroism award because she saved her baby brother after her family home caught fire last year. Commissioner Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal, traveled to Rochelle Middle School to present the heroism...
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
WITN
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke. The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern. Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the...
WITN
First female kangaroo born at ENC zoo
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three was greeted with a very special guest Monday, for a hoppin’ good time. Bobbie Jo Abrams with It’s a Zoo Life brought the zoo’s first-ever female kangaroo to WITN’s Greenville station. Her name is Alice Grace, and she sure made herself right at home.
wgvunews.org
Camp Lejeune informational video warns military members of potential scams
Lawyers are lining up to offer services to anyone stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and experiencing certain illnesses. Kevin Hensley with the “Veterans of Foreign Wars” says he hopes those impacted do their research with trusted groups before hiring a someone promising a large payout.
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
WITN
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25
Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
WITN
Officer receives award for service to community
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rotary Club of Morehead City-Noon held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. It was there that Officer Elizabeth Chaanine was honored as a very special award recipient. The four-year officer with the Morehead City Police Department was awarded the Bill Condie Police Officer of the...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Highland Games in Beaufort celebrate Scottish heritage
BEAUFORT - Under a dry, overcast sky, an army of pipers, dancers and strongmen channeled a style of Scottishness expressed in tartan Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Gallants Channel waterfront site in Beaufort. GALLERY: Crystal Coast Highland Games. Clans from across the country came together to celebrate their culture with...
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Runaway boat trailer causes power outages on Highway 24 in Morehead City
- Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy Power customers were without power most of the morning and early afternoon Wednesday after a boat and trailer came loose from a pickup truck, hitting a power pole on Highway 24 at Walmart. The outage impacted traffic lights at multiple intersections and numerous businesses on...
newbernnow.com
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern Celebrated Re-Opening after Years of Restoration
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern celebrated the re-opening on Sept. 23, 2022. The evening sunlight shown through remarkable, original stained-glass windows which surround the church. The Vestry invited its parishioners and the community into St. Cyprian for a Eucharistic Service with The Reverend Margaret Pollock honoring “The Feast of Cyprian of Carthage, Bishop and Martyr” for whom the church is named.
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Is Getting Overrun By Ducks
When my kids were little we used to take a little trip to a local pond and feed the ducks. Sometimes this went well and sometimes it didn’t. Occasionally they would try to attack us and always there was poop. Lots and lots of poop. One North Carolina town is frustrated because of the volume of ducks that just don’t seem to want to go anywhere.
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
Man already in jail charged in North Carolina mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
