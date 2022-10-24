ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

By The Associated Press
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.

Broncos fall to the Jets

The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers following the 2019 season.

