ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

By Lynsey Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFKmF_0ik1HeE400

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Huntsville Police say one person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

The department says the shooting happened around 2AM Sunday, in the 300 block of Providence Main.

A spokesperson with HPD says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Sunday shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence

One person was injured in a Sunday shooting in Huntsville. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Providence Main Street. The Huntsville Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One of two suspects pleaded not guilty to capital murder charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man pleaded not guilty to a 2021 capital murder charge on Tuesday. Mashaud Lewis and Antone Yarbrough were indicted for shooting and killing Chester Jordan, 59 in a parking lot in May 2021. During the investigation it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, then dismembered her, DA says

An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy