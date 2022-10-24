Huntsville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Huntsville Police say one person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.
The department says the shooting happened around 2AM Sunday, in the 300 block of Providence Main.
A spokesperson with HPD says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been released at this time.
HPD says the investigation is ongoing.
