Huntsville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Huntsville Police say one person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

The department says the shooting happened around 2AM Sunday, in the 300 block of Providence Main.

A spokesperson with HPD says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing.

