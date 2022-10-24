Prospect Elementary School's Heather Byrd finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year

While some see the principal as the authority figure or building manager of a school, Prospect Elementary’s Heather Byrd sees herself as a teacher and a coach, for both students and staff.

The Tennessee Department of Education says she’s one of the best in the state, one of nine finalists for the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, with the winner to be announced this fall.

Blount County Schools named Byrd its Elementary Principal of the Year in January, but she is quick to note the support she receives from her peers. “I work amongst great leaders in our district,” she said in an interview last week.

Byrd has been Prospect’s principal since January 2019, and with about 380 students has never had a full-time assistant principal, although Jesse Robinette is working with her a couple of days a week this year. At other times she reaches out to other principals by phone. “It’s so important to network and collaborate with the peers I have,” she said, often talking through situations together.

Before becoming a principal Byrd said she never realized how many questions and decisions she would face in a day, big and small.

Full days

Bringing her daughter who is in second grade, Byrd usually arrives on campus around 6:45 a.m. Greeting students arriving by car or bus allows her to read their demeanor and note who may need a check in later from her or their teacher.

“Sometimes they’ll open up to you right there,” Byrd said.

Throughout the day she may be visiting classrooms or participating in meetings focused on how to support students.

At Prospect the staff has regular meetings to review data on each student and the plans in place to ensure they grow. “I’m very much an instructional data nerd,” Byrd said.

For teacher growth she was glad when Blount County Schools moved to the Project COACH teacher evaluation model, something Byrd was familiar with from her work in Georgia. “I’m a coach by nature,” she said, and the system allows teachers and principals to reflect together and develop supports for learning.

Prospect this year also has professional growth partners, teacher leaders who team teach a class and work with other teachers.

“We very much believe here that we need to be continuous learners too, to best meet the needs of our kids,” Byrd said.

Results from the spring 2022 TN Ready state assessments show Prospect students above state and district averages for achievement in math, English language arts and science. In 2021, the state named Prospect a Reward School for its performance.

On a typical day Byrd may leave Prospect between 4 and 4:30 p.m., but a couple days a week her father picks up both her daughter at Prospect and another who is a freshman at Heritage High School, allowing Byrd to work a bit later. Then there are the nights when Prospect has events, such as family night or basketball games.

If anything still needs to be done after she leaves Prospect for the day, Byrd will tackle it after her daughters go to bed. “If you’re in education,” she said, “typically you’re taking a bag home with you, you’re doing something at home just to prepare for the next day or days ahead.”

Still, the mother said, “I don’t want to take away from that time with them.”

Relationships

Byrd knows firsthand the impact an educator can have on students beyond academics.

While several educators inspired Byrd’s decision to become a teacher, she particularly notes Jill Mertz, her fourth grade teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School. “She just made a huge impact on my life,” Byrd said. “She kept tabs on me, still does to this day.”

During that school year Byrd’s parents were splitting and Mertz was a positive force in her life. “She gave me that love and stability,” Byrd said. “I wanted to be that for kids.”

After graduating from Heritage High School in 1998, Byrd earned her bachelor’s degree in child development with teacher licensure from Maryville College. She followed later with a master’s degree and educational specialist degree from Tennessee Tech University and a doctorate from Carson-Newman University, all in instructional leadership.

At Prospect Elementary, before the school year begins the staff reviews a chart with every student’s name to ensure each child has a connection with some adult in the building, and they revisit the chart throughout the school year. “We know the power of that in their success,” Byrd said.

Byrd was an award-winning teacher in Georgia and an instructional coach before she and her husband returned to Blount County. She taught at Prospect before becoming an assistant principal at Eagleton Elementary School for a year and half, before being tapped to become principal at Prospect.

She credits EES Principal Buffy Wyrosdick with influencing her in many ways, particularly with a positive approach to behavior and creating the school culture.

“She’s such a positive person,” Byrd said. “I saw the impact that made on the culture at Eagleton and aspired to do that wherever I landed as a head principal, to bring that positivity as well.”

Byrd said Wyrosdick shows that she cares about the academics and more. “Buffy is a model of pastoral care for others, for her staff, for her student body, for their families,” she said.

Wyrosdick introduced her to a quote from author George Courus, “We need to make the positives so loud that the negative becomes almost impossible to hear.”

“A lot of times people think the principal is the bad guy,” Byrd said, so she makes an effort to have positive interactions with students and families, such as a “Good News Call of the Day” to brag about what a student is doing well.

“I’m not just the consequence giver,” the principal said, explaining that she wants students to feel safe connecting with her. When there is a problem with behavior, for example, “Our goal is to teach and work through that and replace that behavior, to give them a different route to take next time,” she said.

She’s also looking for new ways for more students to be involved with the school through activities, such as perhaps adding an art or robotics club.

This year Byrd also is inviting small groups of fifth graders to a Principal’s Lunch Bunch, so she can hear from them what they have liked about the school and what they wish it offered.

“We are constantly looking for ways to grow,” Byrd said.