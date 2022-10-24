ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect

By Joe Najarian
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WhVL_0ik1H6Uj00

Let's check in around the NFC East to see how every team did.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Perfect.

That's the only way to describe the outcome of the Week 7 action in the NFC East, as the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders all won their respective games (the undefeated Eagles had a Week 7 bye).

That's right, the "NFC Least" is no more as the Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys are all within a game of each other for the division lead with a lot of football left to play. So let's round up all you need to know about Week 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9SCd_0ik1H6Uj00

USA Today Sports

Giants 23, Jaguars 17

Giants 6-1, 2nd Place

The New York Giants improved to 6-1 after a combined tackle from safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk 1-yard short of the end zone to seal the 23-17 win.

The Giants racked up 436 yards of offense, including 236 on the ground, although Jacksonville put up 452 total yards. Giants QB Daniel Jones threw for 202 yards and rushed for 107 while running back Saquon Barkley totaled 135 scrimmage yards.

The Giants and Jaguars scored touchdowns on their opening drives, but Jacksonville led 8-7 thanks to a successful two-point conversion attempt. After both teams traded field goals in the second quarter, the Giants forced a fumble from running back Travis Etienne and took a 13-11 lead into halftime on Graham Gano’s second of three field goals.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on the second half's opening possession to take the 17-13 lead and then turned the Giants over on downs. But in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs themselves, and the Giants took the lead back on a 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive culminating with Jones’s 1-yard QB sneak into the end zone.

The Giants pushed their lead to six on Gano’s third field goal, leaving the Jaguars with just over a minute and no timeouts to put together a game-winning touchdown drive. But after penalties erased several potential game-ending plays, Jacksonville was 17 yards away from an improbable comeback win until the Giants pushed back, stopping them one yard shy of their goal.

The Giants will face the Seahawks in Week 8 at Seattle. Seattle is coming off a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHjjC_0ik1H6Uj00

USA Today Sports

Cowboys 24, Detroit 6

Cowboys 5-2, 3rd Place

In Dak Prescott’s return as starting quarterback, the Cowboys offense was out of sync in the first half as the Detroit Lions took a 6-3 lead entering halftime. But Dallas completely dominated the second half, scoring three touchdowns, while the defense forced five turnovers in the final 30 minutes.

Prescott completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards, and his touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot put the game out of reach.

There was very little action in the first half outside of three field goals, two from the Lions. Dallas was able to move 70 yards in seven plays on their last drive of the half but came away with nothing when receiver Noah Brown fumbled the ball away.

On the third play of the second half, cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted Lions QB Jared Goff, which would set the tone for the rest of the game. The Cowboys then marched 82 yards in seven plays and took the lead for good on running back Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run.

The Lions later advanced to the Dallas 1-yard line, but running back Jamaal Williams fumbled, and Dallas recovered. Later, another Goff interception set up an 11-play, 54-yard touchdown drive that another 1-yard run by Elliott finished.

Goff was strip-sacked on the Lions’ next drive, leading to Prescott’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hendershot, which put the game away.

The Cowboys host the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Chicago is at New England on Monday Night Football this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16czK5_0ik1H6Uj00

USA Today Sports

Commanders 23, Packers 21

Commanders 3-4, 4th Place

The Washington Commanders pulled out another intense victory against the slumping Green Bay Packers, overcoming a 14-3 deficit to win 23-21.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz, completed 20 of 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was his top target, catching five balls for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers took control in the first half when De’Vondre Campbell returned a Heinicke interception 63 yards for a touchdown to extend their lead to 14-3. But the Commanders responded with a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that culminated in Heinicke’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson.

The Commanders took the lead for good on their first drive of the second half, driving 74 yards in five plays thanks to a 37-yard touchdown to McLaurin. Washington would extend their lead to nine on a pair of Joey Slye field goals, but Green Bay made it a one-score game again when QB Aaron Rodgers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones.

Washington was forced to punt the ball away with 23 seconds left in the game, and even with no timeouts, the scenario was still very dangerous with Rodgers under center. But the Packers failed to get into field goal range with only five seconds remaining, and their desperate lateral play was snuffed out.

Washington will visit the Colts in Week 8. The Colts dropped a 19-10 decision to the Tennessee Titans.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
NJ.com

Giants’ Daniel Bellinger gets eye injury update

Daniel Bellinger suffered a scary injury Sunday. The rookie Giants tight end was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season

We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
DENVER, CO
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy