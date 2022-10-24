Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married Judy Mae Gosch. Cletus' life will...
wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/25/22
Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janette Elaine Bell
Janette Elaine Bell, Winona Lake, died at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Community Looks At Middle School Merger
MILFORD – Wawasee parents and residents heard Tuesday why the school corporation is looking at combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools. Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer presented his findings at a special school board meeting. He said he has been researching the topic of possibly combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Adoption Celebration Nov. 5
FORT WAYNE – STAR 88.3 will be hosting its 24th Annual Adoption Celebration on Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound. This is a free, open house-style event. Melissa Montana, president and CEO of STAR 88.3, started this event shortly after she brought her daughter home from Guatemala through adoption. She has a passion to bring foster and adoptive families together to form a network of relationships and resources as they go through their journey, according to a provided news release. The Adoption Celebration is also a way for families who may be interested in either fostering or adopting children to come and get information from several agencies present and have their questions answered.
Times-Union Newspaper
Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ryan Newswanger
Benjamin "Ben" Ryan Newswanger, 35, died Sept. 24, 2022, due to complications from injuries he received in a car accident on Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Ben was born Oct. 27, 1986, in Warsaw, to Lynn R. and Stephanie L. Newswanger. A memorial service for Ben will be at...
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ruth Carolyn Shenefield
Ruth Carolyn Robinson Shenefield, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born in Warsaw on Nov. 24, 1930, the youngest of six children born to Herbert and Ruth Bolinger Robinson. Ruth graduated from Warsaw High School, Manchester College and the University of St. Francis. She married “the love of her life,” Vere Allen Shenefield, on Dec. 25, 1962. He preceded Ruth in death on Sept. 11, 2017, after 54 years of marriage.
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
WNDU
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They're looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School. This indoor football matchup was all-inclusive, with the entire school...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
laportecounty.life
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
WANE-TV
Kendallville man chronicles father’s service in WWII through first-hand letters, resources
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — After finding a box of 245 letters in 2000 detailing his father’s time in the Army during World War II, Jim Swartzlander began reading and organizing the letters into a chronological report. Now, Swartzlander plans to publicly preserve his father’s story for future generations....
Comments / 0