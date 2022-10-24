Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Moore, Vergiels Offer Opinions In House District 22 Forum
Climate change, the economy and cannabis were some of the subjects discussed Tuesday night in a forum featuring two of the three candidates running for Indiana State House District 22. Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels offered their thoughts on a range of issues in a forum held at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Of 3 Congressional Candidates Show Up To Debate
The Libertarian and the Democrat running to fill the U.S. House seat in the 2nd Congressional District showed up Tuesday for the Kosciusko County debate, but Republican candidate Rudy Yakym III was a no-show. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Parker, who moderated the event, said the “third...
Following the US Senate race in Indiana
Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level.
WLKY.com
Indiana's House District 71 is one of few seats held by Democrats. Can they hold it this fall?
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Republican on the Jeffersonville City Council has his sights on one of the few Indiana House seats Democrats have been able to hold on to in recent years. Scott Hawkins is challenging Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville. Fleming, a retired physician, has fended off two challenges...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sheriff Candidates Talk Service, Leadership And Style
Both candidates for Kosciusko County sheriff have a long history of service in the U.S. military and law enforcement, but at Tuesday evening’s debates, each man tried to give voters a better explanation of who he would be if elected sheriff. The first question asked Independent candidate James Marshall...
Following the Indiana House general election
When Indiana voters head to the polls on November 8, they will decide who will represent them at the Indiana House of Representatives.
Here’s which Indiana school districts have a referendum on the ballot this November
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy.Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they...
Times-Union Newspaper
Prosecutor Candidates Don’t See Eye To Eye On Everything
Dealing with drug abuse, sex crimes and more were the topics that the two candidates for Kosciusko County prosecutor in the 2022 election addressed on Tuesday. The debate between prosecutor candidates was part of an election forum put on by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce at Warsaw City Hall. Taking...
Times-Union Newspaper
Roads Infrastructure Focus Of County Council District 3 Debate
Candidates for County Council District 3 were the first to debate in a community forum Tuesday night. The forum was a partnership between the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, Ink Free News, the Times-Union and Kensington Media. Republican candidate Tony Ciriello and Libertarian David Lewis each had 60 to 90...
GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party
GARY, Ind. (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green suggested she appreciated “serving alongside my peers.”. “Not my peers,” she quickly corrected. “I misspoke.”. Green isn’t their congressional colleague yet, but her...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired, claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit. He ruled that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from other state agencies. The treasurer’s office oversees several billion dollars in state investment accounts. “The treasurer must be able to perform her duties without interference by an officer under the governor’s control,” Chavis wrote.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Courthouse To Go ‘Green’ Nov. 7-13 For Veterans
For the week of Veterans Day, the old Kosciusko County courthouse will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. The county recently announced it will take part in the new initiative Nov. 7-13 between the county, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, according to a news release. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Flexsteel agrees to pay for Superfund cleanup
Flexsteel Industries Inc. has agreed to a consent decree that requires it to pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of contamination at a Superfund site. The site is the Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Ind. In addition to funding the cleanup, Flexsteel also agreed to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a portion of its past costs incurred at the Lane Street Site. Flexsteel, which is ranked #28 on the FDMC 300 list, currently operates plants in Georgia and in Mexico.
WISH-TV
Indiana’s education secretary weighs in on results of ‘Nation’s Report Card’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The scores from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress — also called the “Nation’s Report Card” — are out and News 8 spoke with Indiana’s education secretary, Dr. Katie Jenner, about the results. The assessment tested fourth and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
