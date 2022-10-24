INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired, claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit. He ruled that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from other state agencies. The treasurer’s office oversees several billion dollars in state investment accounts. “The treasurer must be able to perform her duties without interference by an officer under the governor’s control,” Chavis wrote.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO