Warsaw School Board on Monday approved accepting a $320,000 Attract, Prepare and Retain (APR) grant. The grant is through the Indiana Department of Education. Krista Polston, grants and special projects coordinator, said Warsaw Community Schools was only a handful of school corporations that received the grant. WCS is using the majority of it to be able offer classified staff to go back to school to get a teaching degree or transition into a different program, she said.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO