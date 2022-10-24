Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Moore, Vergiels Offer Opinions In House District 22 Forum
Climate change, the economy and cannabis were some of the subjects discussed Tuesday night in a forum featuring two of the three candidates running for Indiana State House District 22. Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels offered their thoughts on a range of issues in a forum held at...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw School Board Accepts $320K Grant
Warsaw School Board on Monday approved accepting a $320,000 Attract, Prepare and Retain (APR) grant. The grant is through the Indiana Department of Education. Krista Polston, grants and special projects coordinator, said Warsaw Community Schools was only a handful of school corporations that received the grant. WCS is using the majority of it to be able offer classified staff to go back to school to get a teaching degree or transition into a different program, she said.
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Community Looks At Middle School Merger
MILFORD – Wawasee parents and residents heard Tuesday why the school corporation is looking at combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools. Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer presented his findings at a special school board meeting. He said he has been researching the topic of possibly combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Sheriff Candidates Talk Service, Leadership And Style
Both candidates for Kosciusko County sheriff have a long history of service in the U.S. military and law enforcement, but at Tuesday evening’s debates, each man tried to give voters a better explanation of who he would be if elected sheriff. The first question asked Independent candidate James Marshall...
Times-Union Newspaper
Chautauqua-Wawasee Selected To Receive $10,000 Grant
SYRACUSE - Chautauqua-Wawasee was selected to receive a $10,000 Community Funds grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation for the 2022 calendar year. These funds were mainly used to help toward the expenses for the Taps Across the Water, Patriot’s Day with Thomas Jefferson, Lake Fun Film Festival and the three-day Native American Series.
Times-Union Newspaper
KEDCO Annual Meeting Highlights Local Initiatives, Recognizes Local Leaders
The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) on Tuesday hosted its annual meeting to celebrate economic development initiatives in Kosciusko County and recognize businesses and individuals for leadership and contributions to the community. Key highlights included the announcement of the Kosciusko All Things Art Fund to support public art throughout the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Roads Infrastructure Focus Of County Council District 3 Debate
Candidates for County Council District 3 were the first to debate in a community forum Tuesday night. The forum was a partnership between the Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce, Ink Free News, the Times-Union and Kensington Media. Republican candidate Tony Ciriello and Libertarian David Lewis each had 60 to 90...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Courthouse To Go ‘Green’ Nov. 7-13 For Veterans
For the week of Veterans Day, the old Kosciusko County courthouse will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. The county recently announced it will take part in the new initiative Nov. 7-13 between the county, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, according to a news release. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Swoverland
Linda Swoverland, 78, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence. Linda was born on April 16, 1944, in Warsaw, the daughter of Austin and Mary Fruit Hull. She was united in marriage to Jon Swoverland on Dec. 1, 1963, in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Of 3 Congressional Candidates Show Up To Debate
The Libertarian and the Democrat running to fill the U.S. House seat in the 2nd Congressional District showed up Tuesday for the Kosciusko County debate, but Republican candidate Rudy Yakym III was a no-show. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Parker, who moderated the event, said the “third...
Times-Union Newspaper
Parkview Health Gets OK For CR 200N Healthcare Facilities
Parkview Kosciusko Hospital is expected to be completed in summer 2023, but Parkview Health isn’t waiting to continue to grow its presence in Warsaw. On Monday, Parkview Health System Inc. petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to develop healthcare facilities along CR 200N in an Industrial-2 district that would include an ambulatory surgery center and a medical office building.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Exhibits Environmental Artist Leslie Sobel
WINONA LAKE — Grace College is displaying the art exhibition of Leslie Sobel, an environmental artist from Ann Arbor, Mich. The display, titled “Cartography of Loss,” is a selection from her mixed media series about the human impact on the environment, focusing on the effects of climate change on the Mississippi and the high latitudes, according to a news release from Grace College.
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans Host Red Wave Rally at Fairgrounds
(La Porte, IN) - Republicans nationwide are optimistic about their chances in upcoming elections. Here locally the party of Lincoln seems, to some, to be a house divided. Yet on Sunday Republicans were waxing their political surfboards for what they’re predicting will be a “red wave.” Party leaders invited the public to a meet-and-greet of candidates on Sunday afternoon at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
Times-Union Newspaper
Prosecutor Candidates Don’t See Eye To Eye On Everything
Dealing with drug abuse, sex crimes and more were the topics that the two candidates for Kosciusko County prosecutor in the 2022 election addressed on Tuesday. The debate between prosecutor candidates was part of an election forum put on by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce at Warsaw City Hall. Taking...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:35 p.m. Monday - Jennifer Ann Johnson, 36, La Fontaine, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 2:49 p.m. Monday - Michelle Renee Garcia, 48, of 24 EMS R4B1 Lane, Pierceton, arrested for felony...
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married Judy Mae Gosch. Cletus' life will...
