hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL
Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married Judy Mae Gosch. Cletus' life will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Swoverland
Linda Swoverland, 78, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence. Linda was born on April 16, 1944, in Warsaw, the daughter of Austin and Mary Fruit Hull. She was united in marriage to Jon Swoverland on Dec. 1, 1963, in Warsaw.
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Community Looks At Middle School Merger
MILFORD – Wawasee parents and residents heard Tuesday why the school corporation is looking at combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools. Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer presented his findings at a special school board meeting. He said he has been researching the topic of possibly combining Milford and Wawasee middle schools.
inkfreenews.com
Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates
WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Times-Union Newspaper
KEDCO Annual Meeting Highlights Local Initiatives, Recognizes Local Leaders
The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) on Tuesday hosted its annual meeting to celebrate economic development initiatives in Kosciusko County and recognize businesses and individuals for leadership and contributions to the community. Key highlights included the announcement of the Kosciusko All Things Art Fund to support public art throughout the...
WANE-TV
Crash closes lanes of Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Coliseum Boulevard shut down multiple lanes of the thoroughfare midday Wednesday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Coliseum Boulevard at Crescent Avenue, dispatchers told WANE 15. Police at the scene said a SUV was headed north on Crescent Avenue when...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Times-Union Newspaper
Habitat ReSale Outlet Holds Halloween Sale This Weekend
The ReSale Outlet of Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County is holding a sale this weekend. All furniture, light fixtures and artwork will be at least 20% off. Some specific items will be up to 50% off. There will also be free candy for all shoppers. The ReSale Outlet’s hours...
Times-Union Newspaper
Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ryan Newswanger
Benjamin "Ben" Ryan Newswanger, 35, died Sept. 24, 2022, due to complications from injuries he received in a car accident on Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Ben was born Oct. 27, 1986, in Warsaw, to Lynn R. and Stephanie L. Newswanger. A memorial service for Ben will be at...
abc57.com
Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event has been rescheduled to Wednesday because of forecasted rain. The event will still run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Chautauqua-Wawasee Selected To Receive $10,000 Grant
SYRACUSE - Chautauqua-Wawasee was selected to receive a $10,000 Community Funds grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation for the 2022 calendar year. These funds were mainly used to help toward the expenses for the Taps Across the Water, Patriot’s Day with Thomas Jefferson, Lake Fun Film Festival and the three-day Native American Series.
Times-Union Newspaper
Adoption Celebration Nov. 5
FORT WAYNE – STAR 88.3 will be hosting its 24th Annual Adoption Celebration on Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound. This is a free, open house-style event. Melissa Montana, president and CEO of STAR 88.3, started this event shortly after she brought her daughter home from Guatemala through adoption. She has a passion to bring foster and adoptive families together to form a network of relationships and resources as they go through their journey, according to a provided news release. The Adoption Celebration is also a way for families who may be interested in either fostering or adopting children to come and get information from several agencies present and have their questions answered.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.26.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:35 p.m. Monday - Jennifer Ann Johnson, 36, La Fontaine, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 2:49 p.m. Monday - Michelle Renee Garcia, 48, of 24 EMS R4B1 Lane, Pierceton, arrested for felony...
