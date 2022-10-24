FORT WAYNE – STAR 88.3 will be hosting its 24th Annual Adoption Celebration on Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound. This is a free, open house-style event. Melissa Montana, president and CEO of STAR 88.3, started this event shortly after she brought her daughter home from Guatemala through adoption. She has a passion to bring foster and adoptive families together to form a network of relationships and resources as they go through their journey, according to a provided news release. The Adoption Celebration is also a way for families who may be interested in either fostering or adopting children to come and get information from several agencies present and have their questions answered.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO