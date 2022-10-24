Read full article on original website
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
Wet roads send driver to hospital in Emporia
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas driver is in an Emporia hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Monday on a wet Kansas turnpike. The 36-year-old Wichita driver was going north in Lyon County when she spun left and hit the median before going off the road and through a fence, according to the […]
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
KVOE
Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions
KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
WIBW
Two-vehicle collision reported Tuesday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday at a busy intersection in west Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Wanamaker. There were no immediate reports on injuries resulting from the crash. Check wibw.com later...
KVOE
Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation
Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka. The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street. Initial reports indicated a man had been wounded in the foot in an accidental...
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
WIBW
Crews respond to car-deer crash early Wednesday north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a car-deer collision just before dawn Wednesday north of Topeka. The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on southbound N.W. US-75 highway, about a half-mile north of the N.W. 46th Street exit. Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene...
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
WIBW
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
WIBW
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
KVOE
Casteel charged with attempted murder in Oct. 17 incident near Emporia
Formal charges are now on the books in an attempted murder case in Lyon County. Shortly after he was arrested in Emporia on Monday, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Logan Casteel. He’s currently facing one count of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery.
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
Road crews prep for snowfall in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- As temperatures drop, the focus turns to keeping the streets clear from snow. The City of Topeka says it hired 10 new employees for these winter months and everyone is trained on the designated routes. Topeka’s snow plowing plan changed just over 2 years ago. Leaders believe, this has brought success to the […]
Garbage truck spills hydraulic fluid, closes main road
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department confirmed that 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from a garbage truck on Denison Avenue Tuesday afternoon. All traffic has been diverted from Denison Avenue from Jardine to Olympic Drive. City crews are on the scene cleaning the surface of the road, according to the Manhattan […]
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
KVOE
Preliminary hearings for summer shooting suspects continued to December
Preliminary proceedings for two men accused of shooting another this past summer will continue in December. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins were both scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings inside of Lyon County District Court Thursday morning. Those hearings were both continued to Dec. 14. Hopkins’ hearing is scheduled for...
