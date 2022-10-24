CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new support plan for students who identify as transgender or nonbinary is creating an uproar for many parents in LaPorte County, Indiana.Emotions were high at a recent school board meeting for the New Prairie United School Corporation. Under the district's gender support plan, students in kindergarten through 12th grade who identify as transgender or nonbinary can sign documents informing their school of their preferred identity, which would not have to be disclosed to parents or guardians.The policy also allows students to access to restrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their gender identity.The plan was first introduced...

