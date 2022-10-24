Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
Times-Union Newspaper
Moore, Vergiels Offer Opinions In House District 22 Forum
Climate change, the economy and cannabis were some of the subjects discussed Tuesday night in a forum featuring two of the three candidates running for Indiana State House District 22. Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels offered their thoughts on a range of issues in a forum held at...
Following the general election in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Of 3 Congressional Candidates Show Up To Debate
The Libertarian and the Democrat running to fill the U.S. House seat in the 2nd Congressional District showed up Tuesday for the Kosciusko County debate, but Republican candidate Rudy Yakym III was a no-show. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Parker, who moderated the event, said the “third...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sheriff Candidates Talk Service, Leadership And Style
Both candidates for Kosciusko County sheriff have a long history of service in the U.S. military and law enforcement, but at Tuesday evening’s debates, each man tried to give voters a better explanation of who he would be if elected sheriff. The first question asked Independent candidate James Marshall...
Parents raise concerns about gender support policy at New Prairie schools
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new support plan for students who identify as transgender or nonbinary is creating an uproar for many parents in LaPorte County, Indiana.Emotions were high at a recent school board meeting for the New Prairie United School Corporation. Under the district's gender support plan, students in kindergarten through 12th grade who identify as transgender or nonbinary can sign documents informing their school of their preferred identity, which would not have to be disclosed to parents or guardians.The policy also allows students to access to restrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their gender identity.The plan was first introduced...
Here’s which Indiana school districts have a referendum on the ballot this November
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2022 school board elections. Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy.Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they...
etxview.com
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
WANE-TV
Former Auburn building commissioner sues city over firing
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The former Auburn building commissioner has sued the city, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against. In a complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court this month against the city of Auburn, Amy Schweitzer claimed she was “discriminated against based upon her sex, and was terminated out of retaliation.”
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Prosecutor Candidates Don’t See Eye To Eye On Everything
Dealing with drug abuse, sex crimes and more were the topics that the two candidates for Kosciusko County prosecutor in the 2022 election addressed on Tuesday. The debate between prosecutor candidates was part of an election forum put on by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce at Warsaw City Hall. Taking...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Flexsteel agrees to pay for Superfund cleanup
Flexsteel Industries Inc. has agreed to a consent decree that requires it to pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of contamination at a Superfund site. The site is the Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Ind. In addition to funding the cleanup, Flexsteel also agreed to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a portion of its past costs incurred at the Lane Street Site. Flexsteel, which is ranked #28 on the FDMC 300 list, currently operates plants in Georgia and in Mexico.
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
Times-Union Newspaper
Chautauqua-Wawasee Selected To Receive $10,000 Grant
SYRACUSE - Chautauqua-Wawasee was selected to receive a $10,000 Community Funds grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation for the 2022 calendar year. These funds were mainly used to help toward the expenses for the Taps Across the Water, Patriot’s Day with Thomas Jefferson, Lake Fun Film Festival and the three-day Native American Series.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Parents Air Concerns About Transgender Bathroom Policy
(New Carlisle, IN) - Over 125 people packed the Olive Elementary school gym Monday night. Following their regular board meeting, New Prairie School Board members held what they call a “Let’s Talk” session regarding the school district’s bathroom policy for transgender students. In August, district leadership...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.27.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:13 p.m. Tuesday - Steven Gordon Roy Peddle, 27, of 2748 N. CR 600E, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 5:37 p.m. Tuesday - Marquis Sanjay Rowe, 29, of 1019 Island View,...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
