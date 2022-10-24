Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
The Rest of Monday’s Rain
It will be light showers the rest of the night. Most (if not all) of this rain will clear out by midnight. After this, we will stay dry for the majority of (if not all of) the rest of the week.
KAAL-TV
Halloween is anything but scary
We’re all hoping to avoid rain, snow, blizzards, ice storms and super cold temperatures for Halloween. Well, this year’s edition will do all of the above. Dare I say it’s the least scary Halloween you could have? Weather-wise of course. We’ll hit 60s and there’s a lot of sunshine to go around.
KAAL-TV
Perfect Forecast For Leaf Piles
With calmer winds and drier ground going forward, it will be perfect for taking care of raking leaves. Most of us are at or past peak conditions for Fall, and the wind gusts that we saw over the weekend likely brought a lot of leaves onto your yard. Outside of an isolated rain chance on Thursday, we are dry.
