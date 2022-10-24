Read full article on original website
Related
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
This just might be the world's most luxurious public bathroom, and it's tucked away in the 6th floor of a shopping mall in China
Designed by X+Living, a Shanghai-based architectural firm, the fancy washroom at Deji Plaza looks like it came out of a fairytale.
yankodesign.com
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
I transformed my bathroom on a budget – and I only used IKEA buys and now it’s way more organised
A WOMAN has managed to transform her drab dreary bathroom into a luxury oasis of calm using Items from IKEA and on a budget of just £100. Using the handle home by_amy, the DIY Interior design enthusiast shared her amazing finds that gave her bathroom a stunning makeover. The...
yankodesign.com
This tabletop ‘mushroom growing kit’ lets you harvest all kinds of exotic organic mushrooms at home
Ever tried a Lion’s Mane Mushroom? How about Shimeji? Pink Oyster? Surely you must have tried Cordyceps. No?? That’s because exotic mushrooms aren’t easy to grow. Sure, button mushrooms, creminis, portobellos, they’re all easy to come by. Heck, even oyster mushrooms are now somewhat mainstream… however, rare varieties of edible mushrooms aren’t that easy to grow industrially. That’s where Shrooly comes in. Designed as a tabletop incubator, Shrooly lets you grow rare varieties of mushrooms right in your home. You can choose from over 12 different mushroom species, and it takes roughly a week for the mushrooms to grow, after which you can harvest them for meals.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
intheknow.com
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
Good News Network
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $15m to Provide Glasses to Farmers With Blurry Vision in Developing Nations
Jeff Bezos’ former wife MacKenzie Scott has donated $15 million to provide hundreds of thousands of people with eyeglasses. It’s believed to be the largest private donation towards assisting uncorrected blurry vision, and will help mainly low-income tea, coffee, cocoa and artisan workers in India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Bartender Says Way to Get Bigger Tips Is to “Bully” Customers and Act Richer Than They Are
If you've ever sat down at a bar and felt like the person behind the counter serving you drinks was acting like they were superior to you or carried an over-inflated sense of self-worth, it might be because they've noticed that it helps to get them better tips. Maybe you...
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
Are black cats really bad luck, and are more hurt at Halloween? Experts bust popular myths
"While black cats get wrapped up in outdated myths ... they’re just as sweet and lovable as the next feline," said ASPCA president Christa Chadwick.
yankodesign.com
Montblanc x Naruto collection celebrates the power of storytelling and self-expression
As one of the most popular and best-selling mangas (Japanese comics) in history, it’s not unusual to see “Naruto” printed or even engraved in many products, some of them expensive, limited editions even. Naturally, these items are meant to appeal to fans of the character and the franchise, which happens to correspond to a certain market demographic. It might come as a surprise, then, that the not-so-silent Ninja is now part of Montblanc’s family with a collection that encompasses a variety of products, ranging from pens to bags to even a smartwatch. This, however, isn’t simply fan service but is almost a perfect match for the marque’s love of storytelling and the tools that enable that kind of written tradition.
yankodesign.com
Pineapple leather and copper tubes make up this space saving vase cover
Pineapple is not my favorite fruit. I mean I can eat it but it won’t make it to the top 10 or if there are other fruits, I’d rather not eat it. But I can’t deny that it’s one of the most popular and useful of the edible fruits out there. You can even use its peeling for other things so you don’t need to throw the rest of the non-edible parts away. There are a lot of designers and product creators out there that look for ways to use other fruit parts to create something sustainable and useful.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Comments / 0