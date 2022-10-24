ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yankodesign.com

This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest

Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
yankodesign.com

This tabletop ‘mushroom growing kit’ lets you harvest all kinds of exotic organic mushrooms at home

Ever tried a Lion’s Mane Mushroom? How about Shimeji? Pink Oyster? Surely you must have tried Cordyceps. No?? That’s because exotic mushrooms aren’t easy to grow. Sure, button mushrooms, creminis, portobellos, they’re all easy to come by. Heck, even oyster mushrooms are now somewhat mainstream… however, rare varieties of edible mushrooms aren’t that easy to grow industrially. That’s where Shrooly comes in. Designed as a tabletop incubator, Shrooly lets you grow rare varieties of mushrooms right in your home. You can choose from over 12 different mushroom species, and it takes roughly a week for the mushrooms to grow, after which you can harvest them for meals.
housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
HAWAII STATE
yankodesign.com

This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
marketplace.org

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
MIAMI, FL
livingetc.com

Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both

Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
SheKnows

Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping

Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
yankodesign.com

Montblanc x Naruto collection celebrates the power of storytelling and self-expression

As one of the most popular and best-selling mangas (Japanese comics) in history, it’s not unusual to see “Naruto” printed or even engraved in many products, some of them expensive, limited editions even. Naturally, these items are meant to appeal to fans of the character and the franchise, which happens to correspond to a certain market demographic. It might come as a surprise, then, that the not-so-silent Ninja is now part of Montblanc’s family with a collection that encompasses a variety of products, ranging from pens to bags to even a smartwatch. This, however, isn’t simply fan service but is almost a perfect match for the marque’s love of storytelling and the tools that enable that kind of written tradition.
yankodesign.com

Pineapple leather and copper tubes make up this space saving vase cover

Pineapple is not my favorite fruit. I mean I can eat it but it won’t make it to the top 10 or if there are other fruits, I’d rather not eat it. But I can’t deny that it’s one of the most popular and useful of the edible fruits out there. You can even use its peeling for other things so you don’t need to throw the rest of the non-edible parts away. There are a lot of designers and product creators out there that look for ways to use other fruit parts to create something sustainable and useful.

