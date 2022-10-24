Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg
So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Where did Rishi Sunak go to school?
Rishi Sunak is to be the UK’s new prime minister after securing the support of the vast majority of the Conservative parliamentary party to be named their new leader, seeing off a challenge from Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.Mr Sunak is a familiar face after serving as Boris Johnson’s chancellor throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when he led the £69bn furlough scheme to keep people in work and the (perhaps unwise) Eat Out to Help Out campaign to encourage economic growth.He was also criticised during that time after being caught up in the “Partygate” furore, for which he received a fixed-penalty...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Britain hangs by a thread. Give the end to Boris Johnson and we’ll unravel | Gaby Hinsliff
This must be the moment to root out the crackpots who have dominated the Tory party since Brexit, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
Seven crucial mistakes Liz Truss made that saw PM forced out after just 44 days – and the final nail in her coffin
LIZ Truss has thrown in the towel after 44 days of carnage that climaxed in a groundswell of calls for her to quit. The departing Tory leader is the shortest-serving PM in British history - but presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Six weeks of...
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation
Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
dailypaws.com
Larry the Cat Has Outlasted Yet Another British Prime Minister at No. 10 Downing Street
As each British prime minister leaves office, Larry the cat consolidates more and more power at No. 10 Downing Street. Larry—who serves as chief mouser to the cabinet office—has now outlasted four prime ministers after arriving at No. 10 in 2011. The latest, Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday after just six weeks on the job.
The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again
It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.The...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
‘Be bold’: Liz Truss throws down gauntlet to Rishi Sunak in final speech
Outgoing PM tells successor he should continue cutting taxes and keep planned rise in defence spending
Rishi Sunak’s cautious reshuffle unlikely to alienate Tory camps
New cabinet is designed to bring down the temperature in the party – but dangers lie ahead
Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain for expected tilt at return to Downing Street
Boris Johnson has arrived back in the UK for what is expected to be a bid to reclaim the Conservative leadership and win a second stint as prime minister.The BA jet carrying the former PM back from a Caribbean holiday touched down at Gatwick Airport at 10.19 on Saturday morning.Mr Johnson has yet to formally announce whether he will mount a challenge to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader, but support Sir James Duddridge said he has been telling allies he is “up for it”.Only Penny Mordaunt has so far declared her candidacy, while supporters of former chancellor Rishi...
mailplus.co.uk
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
Rishi Sunak will face ‘ungovernable’ Tory party, warns Johnson supporter
Rishi Sunak’s hopes of a smooth accession to power have taken a blow after Boris Johnson supporters warned he would face an “ungovernable” Conservative parliamentary party, while Penny Mordaunt’s campaign insisted she remained in the race. The former chancellor could be named as the successor to...
Comments / 0