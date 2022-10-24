ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Nce_0ik1F3LU00

Hall was putting together a stellar rookie season before suffering a knee injury in the second quarter on Sunday in Denver

The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row.

New York's hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though.

Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh delivered an update on the rising star's status, the type of news the Jets and their fans were dreading.

"Breece doesn't look good," Saleh told reporters. "He's got his knee. Initial diagnosis is not good, but we'll see tomorrow."

By "not good," Saleh means Hall's ACL.

It's not official yet. Hall will have more tests in the coming days. All signs point toward the rookie missing an extended period of time, though, likely the rest of the 2022 season.

Hall had been a much-needed spark on offense through the first six weeks of the season for this surging team. That same explosiveness carried over into the first quarter on Sunday against Denver's elite defense.

Shot out of a cannon, Hall gave the Jets an early lead with a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the longest rush of his Jets career.

Factoring in his 72 yards on Sunday, Hall has rushed for 463 yards in six-plus games, racking up 681 yards from scrimmage.

The rookie took to social media after the win, showing he was in good spirits despite the crushing injury news, tweeting the following:

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice

The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
HOUSTON, TX
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
891
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy