ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MLB World Reacts to Phillies Clinching World Series Berth

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18stW9_0ik1EzuO00

Somehow, Philadelphia went from firing their manager midseason to winning the National League pennant.

By the end of May, the Phillies were 21–29. The next day, they fired their manager. Five months later, they’re going to the World Series.

The Fightin’ Phils continued their remarkable turnaround season by winning Game 5 of the NLCS over the Padres in dramatic fashion on Sunday, taking a 4–3 lead in the eighth inning on a game-winning two-run homer by Bryce Harper . Three outs later, the Philadelphia party got started.

It’s a historic run the likes of which are rarely seen in professional baseball. Philadelphia’s record through the first 50 games of the season is tied for the fourth-worst among teams that eventually went on to make the World Series, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs . The Phillies have yet to lose a postseason game in front of their home crowd and are 9–2 overall in the playoffs after finishing the regular season 87–75. They were the last team to punch their ticket into the field, beating out the Brewers for the NL’s final wild-card spot by just one game.

Understandably, the baseball world had strong reactions to the Phillies continuing their improbably run toward the Fall Classic. Check out some of the best of the bunch below.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach is finalist for Marlins manager job

The Astros bench coach is on his way to the World Series after Houston beat the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday at Yankee Stadium. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following the Fall Classic, Espada could be heading to...
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy