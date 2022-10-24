ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

This Texas Man Will Win $75M If The Astros Win The World Series... But Here's The Catch

Baseball has a long history of traditions as America’s pastime. Over the last five years, there’s been a new tradition: the Houston Astros playing deep in October. The Astros, who historically had a tough time winning in the postseason, has won four American League pennants in the last six seasons. One fan, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, welcomes the newfound success with open arms and an open checkbook.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown

Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Apologizes & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Justin Turner joined teammates Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol in sharing a message for Los Angeles Dodgers fans after they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, but his also included an apology. In a long caption to accompany his Instagram post that featured a variety of photos from throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

World Series Ticket Price In Philly Are 104% More Than In Houston

By Jesse Lawrence As of Monday morning, the average secondary market list price for Phillies World Series home games is $3,228, which is more than double that average price for games in Houston ($1,584). At a game-by-game level, average prices in Philly range from $3,007 for game 3, to $3,570 for a potential game 5, while games in Houston range […]
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Comparing Eddie Rosario’s 2021 NLCS to 2022 Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had a great performance in the NLCS this postseason, but it’s got nothing on Eddie Rosario’s 2021 performance. The Philadelphia Phillies are officially going to the World Series with a lot of credit due to slugger Bryce Harper. The perennial MVP candidate has had a postseason for the ages, but is it the best of all-time? Not so fast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Phillies Eliminating Padres Brings End To Dodgers’ World Series Streak

For the first time since the 2015 postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers or a team that eliminated them will not win the World Series. The Dodgers’ World Series streak was snapped Sunday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

