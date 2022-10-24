ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)

The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players

Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE

As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
markerzone.com

MLB'S IRONMAN RECORD HOLDER CAL RIPKEN JR. CONGRATULATES PHIL KESSEL

During Vegas' game last night against San Jose, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel set the NHL record for consecutive games played with 990. The previous record was set earlier this year by recently-retired defenceman Keith Yandle, which Kessel tied on Monday night. To make the night even better, Kessel scored...
LAS VEGAS, NV
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

CASSIDY CHIRPS KESSEL AMIDST IRON MAN RECORD

Vegas Golden Knights' forward Phil Kessel will match the NHL's ‘Iron Man' record tonight against one of his former clubs - the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel did not make too much of the occasion saying : "It's a cool thing. It means I played a lot of games, right?"
Pro Hockey Rumors

Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach

After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Yardbarker

Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style

The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

RANGERS' CHYTIL POSSIBLY DEALING WITH CONCUSSION, PER REPORT

According to longtime New York sports' writer Larry Brooks, Rangers forward Filip Chytil is to miss at least a week to a suspected concussion. Per the NY Post, Chytil received an elbow to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger. He left the game, not to return. Chytil,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BRENDAN GALLAGHER BELIEVES THAT CAREY PRICE'S NUMBER SHOULD BE RETIRED BY THE CANADIENS

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had some high praise for his long-time teammate Carey Price during Monday's post-practice media availability. Gallagher said that Carey Price's number 31 should be raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre someday. While Price never won a Stanley Cup, Gallagher said that the star netminder did a lot throughout his career and had plenty of success.
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AS CANUCKS' HURDLES MOUNT

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau announced a few injury updates today, which is probably the last thing the city needed today. First, he announced that Tucker Poolman was placed on long-term injured reserve, adding $2.5 million in related cap relief. Poolman's concussion history is suspected to be the root of his absence, as he publicly dealt with chronic migraines as recently as this past spring. But the club has kept tight lips around it, for obvious reasons.
markerzone.com

TRISTAN JARRY SWEEPS THE LEG ON LEON DRAISAITL (VIDEO)

I'm a firm believer that goalies should get more engaged in the physical part of the game. Not only are they the most equipped to do so, but the entertainment value alone would jolt the NHL's salary cap an extra 5% at a minimum. Don't ask me where I got those projections.

