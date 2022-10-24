Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
markerzone.com
AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
thecomeback.com
Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players
Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
markerzone.com
LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE
As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
markerzone.com
MLB'S IRONMAN RECORD HOLDER CAL RIPKEN JR. CONGRATULATES PHIL KESSEL
During Vegas' game last night against San Jose, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel set the NHL record for consecutive games played with 990. The previous record was set earlier this year by recently-retired defenceman Keith Yandle, which Kessel tied on Monday night. To make the night even better, Kessel scored...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
markerzone.com
CASSIDY CHIRPS KESSEL AMIDST IRON MAN RECORD
Vegas Golden Knights' forward Phil Kessel will match the NHL's ‘Iron Man' record tonight against one of his former clubs - the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel did not make too much of the occasion saying : "It's a cool thing. It means I played a lot of games, right?"
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
Yardbarker
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
markerzone.com
RANGERS' CHYTIL POSSIBLY DEALING WITH CONCUSSION, PER REPORT
According to longtime New York sports' writer Larry Brooks, Rangers forward Filip Chytil is to miss at least a week to a suspected concussion. Per the NY Post, Chytil received an elbow to the head from Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger. He left the game, not to return. Chytil,...
markerzone.com
SENS FORWARD JOSH NORRIS TO MISS AT LEAST TWO WEEKS DUE TO INJURY; TEAM AWAITING MRI RESULTS
The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday that forward Josh Norris will miss at least the next two weeks with an upper-body injury and mentioned that they are still awaiting MRI results to know the full severity. Norris, 23, suffered a shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday afternoon's game...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER BELIEVES THAT CAREY PRICE'S NUMBER SHOULD BE RETIRED BY THE CANADIENS
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had some high praise for his long-time teammate Carey Price during Monday's post-practice media availability. Gallagher said that Carey Price's number 31 should be raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre someday. While Price never won a Stanley Cup, Gallagher said that the star netminder did a lot throughout his career and had plenty of success.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AS CANUCKS' HURDLES MOUNT
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau announced a few injury updates today, which is probably the last thing the city needed today. First, he announced that Tucker Poolman was placed on long-term injured reserve, adding $2.5 million in related cap relief. Poolman's concussion history is suspected to be the root of his absence, as he publicly dealt with chronic migraines as recently as this past spring. But the club has kept tight lips around it, for obvious reasons.
Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win
Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night
markerzone.com
TRISTAN JARRY SWEEPS THE LEG ON LEON DRAISAITL (VIDEO)
I'm a firm believer that goalies should get more engaged in the physical part of the game. Not only are they the most equipped to do so, but the entertainment value alone would jolt the NHL's salary cap an extra 5% at a minimum. Don't ask me where I got those projections.
Comments / 3