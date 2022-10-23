ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Kicks Off Phased Reopening

Great Smoky Mountains National Park began Phase One of its gradual reopenings on Saturday, Oct. 22. The National Park opened many trails, roads, and picnic areas. Phase One will most likely last about two weeks. The open areas include Newfound Gap, Little River, Cherokee Orchard, Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Lakeview Drive, and Deep Creek roads. The park also opened restrooms and picnic areas along those roads.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic

Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.
Outsider.com

Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian

Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Two Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Wind and Waves Capsize Kayaks at Colorado State Park

Two adults are dead and one toddler is hospitalized after high winds capsized their kayaks while at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado over the weekend. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the deadly accident occurred on Sunday (October 23rd). Witnesses told officials that a kayak carrying an adult and child capsized in heavy waves. Winds gusted between 35 and 45 mph. Two more kayaks, each carrying a single adult, attempted to help the first kayak. But the kayaks ended up capsizing as well.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hungry Wolf Snatches Fish From River With Lethal Pounce

Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen in Lake Erie Walleye Tournament Cheating Scandal Plead Not Guilty

Less than two weeks after two anglers were accused of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it has been reported that the fishermen have pleaded not guilty. As previously reported, Jacob Runyon, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania were both indicted in Cleveland on multiple felony charges. The charges were cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools. Both fishermen were also handed misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. The cheating allegations at the walleye tournament first surfaced at the end of September. The first-place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves

HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
LLOYD, NY
Outsider.com

Storm System to Bring Rainfall to Pacific Northwest for First Time in Months

The American West has been enduring a severe drought for more than two decades, with a substantial lack of rainfall and precipitation in general making way for intensifying wildfires, parched riverbeds, and dry aquifers. However, late last week, a storm system made its way into the Pacific Northwest bringing with it much-needed rain for the first time in months. Now, with drought conditions promising to endure throughout the winter, the most recent storm system has provided marginal relief for states like Oregon and Washington to the northwest as well as some of our breadbasket states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy