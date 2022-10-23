Read full article on original website
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
New Jersey zoo closed this week after dead duck, goose test positive for Avian Flu
The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River has announced it will be closed this week after the staff recovered a dead duck and goose and sent them for testing, with the results coming back positive for Avian Flu.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Kicks Off Phased Reopening
Great Smoky Mountains National Park began Phase One of its gradual reopenings on Saturday, Oct. 22. The National Park opened many trails, roads, and picnic areas. Phase One will most likely last about two weeks. The open areas include Newfound Gap, Little River, Cherokee Orchard, Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Lakeview Drive, and Deep Creek roads. The park also opened restrooms and picnic areas along those roads.
Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic
Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Two Dead, Toddler Hospitalized After Wind and Waves Capsize Kayaks at Colorado State Park
Two adults are dead and one toddler is hospitalized after high winds capsized their kayaks while at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado over the weekend. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the deadly accident occurred on Sunday (October 23rd). Witnesses told officials that a kayak carrying an adult and child capsized in heavy waves. Winds gusted between 35 and 45 mph. Two more kayaks, each carrying a single adult, attempted to help the first kayak. But the kayaks ended up capsizing as well.
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
WATCH: Hungry Wolf Snatches Fish From River With Lethal Pounce
Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.
PHOTOS: Bear Cub Found in Tree After Escaping Colorado Wildlife Officers for a Week
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) finally captured an elusive little bear cub. They found him in Fruita on Monday. Reportedly, the cub had been eluding wildlife officers since last week, even visiting a middle school in one of many stops. However, officers eventually caught up with the cub...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Fishermen in Lake Erie Walleye Tournament Cheating Scandal Plead Not Guilty
Less than two weeks after two anglers were accused of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it has been reported that the fishermen have pleaded not guilty. As previously reported, Jacob Runyon, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania were both indicted in Cleveland on multiple felony charges. The charges were cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools. Both fishermen were also handed misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. The cheating allegations at the walleye tournament first surfaced at the end of September. The first-place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.
Colorado Lake Determined To Be ‘Infected’ by Invasive Species
Highline Lake State Park has been “infected” with an invasive species recently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has determined that the lake has enough invasive zebra mussel species to cause an infestation. Officials spotted a single zebra mussel on Sept. 14, which prompted more testing on the lake. Now,...
Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves
HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
Storm System to Bring Rainfall to Pacific Northwest for First Time in Months
The American West has been enduring a severe drought for more than two decades, with a substantial lack of rainfall and precipitation in general making way for intensifying wildfires, parched riverbeds, and dry aquifers. However, late last week, a storm system made its way into the Pacific Northwest bringing with it much-needed rain for the first time in months. Now, with drought conditions promising to endure throughout the winter, the most recent storm system has provided marginal relief for states like Oregon and Washington to the northwest as well as some of our breadbasket states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
