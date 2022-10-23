Less than two weeks after two anglers were accused of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it has been reported that the fishermen have pleaded not guilty. As previously reported, Jacob Runyon, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania were both indicted in Cleveland on multiple felony charges. The charges were cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools. Both fishermen were also handed misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. The cheating allegations at the walleye tournament first surfaced at the end of September. The first-place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO